Northern region warms up, South enjoys abundant sunshine

According to the meteorological authorities, temperatures across the Northern region are rising as the cold air mass weakens, bringing gradually warmer conditions, while Southern region is experiencing abundant sunshine and dry daytime weather.

Meteorological experts from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that on January 28 and over the following two days, the Northern region will see cold conditions mainly at night and in the early morning as the influence of cold air continues to diminish. During midday and the afternoon, Hanoi is expected to enjoy sunny intervals, with temperatures increasing by 2–3 degrees Celsius compared with previous days. Daytime highs are forecast to range between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in Dien Bien Province could reach up to 29 degrees Celsius.

At night and in the early morning, Hanoi and many localities across the Northern region are still likely to experience mist and chilly to cold conditions due to moist southeasterly winds carrying humidity from the sea inland. Visibility is commonly reduced to between 1 and 4 kilometers, while in mountainous areas, dense fog may lower visibility to below 500 meters in some places.

Early-morning fog accompanied by warmer, sunny conditions at midday and in the afternoon across the northern region is expected to persist until January 30. From January 31, temperatures are forecast to decline again, with colder weather returning as a new cold air mass moves in.

In the Central region, from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri, mist may linger in the early morning, followed by warmer conditions and sunshine during the day. From Quang Tri to the coastal areas of Gia Lai Province, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with high humidity, accompanied by light, scattered rain, though weak sunshine may still appear during daytime hours. In the Central Highlands, daytime conditions will be warm, while nights are likely to be mildly cold.

Meanwhile, the Southern region is set to continue experiencing abundant sunshine and dry conditions in the coming days. Daytime highs are expected to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, with temperatures in some parts of Dong Nai Province potentially exceeding 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will remain low, generally below 55 percent. At night, however, temperatures across the Southern region are forecast to fall to between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius, bringing cooler and more comfortable conditions.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh