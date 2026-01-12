Cold air temporarily weakens, temperatures gradually rise

According to meteorological experts, the current cold air mass is gradually weakening, leading to a slight rise in temperatures nationwide, although the Northern region continues to experience severe cold conditions.

On the morning of January 12, Hanoi experiences dry conditions with light fog and no rainfall. (Photo: SGGP)

On January 12, temperature readings recorded at monitoring stations of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting showed that temperatures in northern regions had increased slightly compared with the intense cold spell seen two to four days earlier. However, conditions remain within the range of severe to extremely severe cold, particularly during nighttime and the early morning hours.

In Hanoi, temperature readings taken at 5:30 a.m. on January 12 at the Ha Dong monitoring station recorded 14.5 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the 10.2 to 10.5 degrees Celsius observed in the early mornings of January 8 and 9.

Alongside the gradual rise in temperatures, humidity levels in the capital have also increased, leading to the formation of light morning fog. With weak winds prevailing, the fog has reduced visibility during the early hours.

In the northern mountainous and midland regions, temperatures have also edged upward but remain low. Several monitoring stations reported readings below 10 degrees Celsius, including Trung Khanh in Cao Bang Province at 5.8 degrees, Dong Van in Tuyen Quang Province at 6.5 degrees, Lang Son at 6.7 degrees, Tam Duong in Lai Chau Province at 8.9 degrees, and Son La and Moc Chau in Son La Province at 8.6 degrees.

Across the Red River Delta, temperatures have generally ranged from 11 to 14 degrees Celsius. During the daytime, with sunny conditions, temperatures are expected to rise to between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

In the North-Central region, temperatures have been higher than in the northern provinces, ranging from 13 to 15 degrees Celsius in the early morning and gradually rising throughout the day. Recorded temperatures included 13.9 degrees Celsius in Thanh Hoa, 14.3 degrees in the former city of Vinh in Nghe An Province, and 14.6 degrees in Ha Tinh.

Weather conditions across the North-Central region on January 12 were largely dry, with little to no rainfall reported.

Meanwhile, the Southern region has seen temperatures rebound after an unusually cool spell on January 9 and 10, when nighttime temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City at times dropped to between 17 and 18 degrees Celsius.

On January 12, the city’s lowest temperatures are expected to range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, with sunny conditions during the day and highs of around 29 to 32 degrees Celsius. The warmer air marks a clear contrast with conditions earlier in the week.

However, with weak winds prevailing, light morning fog may develop across parts of the Southeast region, along with localized pockets of fine particulate pollution in some urban areas and industrial zones.

According to meteorological experts, the current cold air mass is gradually weakening, leading to a slight rise in temperatures across the country. However, northern regions remain cold during the night and early morning, while mountainous areas continue to experience severe to extremely severe cold, prompting ongoing caution against phenomena such as frost and ice in high-altitude zones.

In the Red River Delta and Hanoi, damp, cold conditions accompanied by fog are expected to persist over the coming days.

Related News Temperatures fall sharply across country

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Kim Khanh