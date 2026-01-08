Saigon River tides rise above alert level 3, causing localized flooding

A tidal surge on the Saigon River exceeded alert level 3 on the morning of January 8, causing water to overflow riverbanks and drainage systems and resulting in localized flooding in several downstream areas.

Mr. Tran Van Hung, Deputy Director of the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, said that peak daily tidal levels had risen at most monitoring stations along the Saigon River over the past 24 hours.

As of 7 a.m. on January 8, the highest tidal level recorded at the Thu Dau Mot Station was 1.74 meters, 0.14 meters above alert level 3. Water levels at Phu An Station reached 1.62 meters, exceeding alert level 3 by 0.02 meters, while the Nha Be Station recorded 1.60 meters, equal to the alert threshold.

Water levels along the Saigon River are expected to fluctuate slowly through January 9 before beginning to recede.

Floodwaters reached depths of 20–40 centimeters in Doan Tran Nghiep Street, Thu Dau Mot Ward, forcing many vendors at Thu Dau Mot Market to elevate their goods.

Traders said this was the highest tidal surge since the start of 2026.

Business activities of many traders were disrupted by the flooding. In several areas along canals and waterways, water overflowed onto roads, inundating traffic routes.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, tidal levels are expected to begin receding gradually from January 9.

Authorities have recommended that downstream localities along the Saigon River reinforce embankments and take preventive measures to minimize damage as tidal conditions gradually ease.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong