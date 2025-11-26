Flood-stricken residents step up preparedness as typhoon No.15 approaches

In eastern Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa, heavily flood-hit communities are racing to clean up, rebuild homes and revive agriculture with the help of local authorities, military and volunteers.

At the same time, the localities proactively planned for the approaching newly-formedtyphoon No. 15, internationally named Koto.

Medical support for residents

As of November 25, the recent floods killed 22 people in Khanh Hoa Province, an increase of six since the previous report. A total of 105 houses were destroyed, with 909 others damaged. The estimated total property damage reached approximately VND5,000 billion (US$190 million), with transportation and irrigation infrastructure suffering heavily, more than VND3,700 billion (US$140 million) in losses.

Numerous riverside embankments were severely eroded, and over 16,300 hectares of crops were damaged.

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are urgently carrying out rescue operations, rebuilding efforts and measures to stabilize residents’ lives, and restoring infrastructure.

Military forces clear debris along roads in Hoa Xuan Commune, Dak Lak Province. (Photo: Mai Cuong)

In recent days, members of the Youth Volunteer Force and young volunteers from Ho Chi Minh City have been present in Khanh Hoa to deliver aid and assist with post-flood recovery for students and schools in the hardest-hit areas.

According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Education and Training, as of November 25, 727 schools in the province had returned to normal operations, while 69 schools remained temporarily closed for cleaning and recovery.

So far, educational institutions still need to replenish over 142,000 textbooks. The province has ordered all schools to complete cleaning and sanitation by November 28, ensuring that students can return to class by November 29.

Ho Chi Minh City youth volunteers help Khanh Hoa schools recover from floods. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

As of the afternoon of November 25, several low-lying areas of Hoa Xuan Commune in Dak Lak Province remained slightly flooded. Residents are able to wade through shallow water or travel by boat.

At hamlet and neighborhood halls, locals gathered to receive rice, instant noodles, milk and other essential supplies.

Medical care has also been prioritized, with 60 doctors from hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City assisting local health centers in treating residents, as well as carrying out disinfection and environmental sanitation activities.

Hung Vuong Hospital staff distribute medicine kits to flood victims.

Vice Chairman of Hoa Xuan Commune People’s Committee Doan Minh Phong reported that the prolonged heavy rainfall and floods have caused severe damage, with 4,500 houses flooded, including 131 damaged homes, along with significant losses to transport infrastructure and crops, which are still being assessed.

Immediate needs for residents include food and clean water, and local authorities are currently planning to help people rebuild their homes.

Ensuring reservoir releases to protect communities from flooding

Amid forecasts indicating that typhoon No. 15 may hit the coastal provinces of South-Central Vietnam, local authorities are balancing recovery from recent historic floods with preparations for the upcoming storm. On November 25, 100 officers and soldiers from Brigade 573 under the Military Region 5, in coordination with local forces, repaired two breached river embankments, including a section of the Ha Thanh River dyke through Van Hoi 1 Hamlet in Tuy Phuoc Commune, Gia Lai Province and the Cat-Luat Le dyke in Luat Le Hamlet.

Authorities deployed hundreds of thousands of sandbags and tons of soil to build temporary embankments, while heavy machinery reinforced vulnerable sections. The November 18–20 flood had eroded and breached large sections of the Ha Thanh River dyke, sweeping away homes, crops and livestock.

On the morning of November 25, Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee Tran Phong chaired an online meeting with local authorities to implement response plans for typhoon No. 15.

The province’s Department of Agriculture and Environment has prepared evacuation plans for residents in high-risk areas, provided guidance for securing boats and floating fish cages in safe locations, and is closely monitoring reservoirs to proactively manage water releases.

In eastern communes of Dak Lak Province, authorities have also mobilized forces to prepare for potential impacts from typhoon No. 15. On the afternoon of November 25, a provincial official stated that local governments and departments were instructed to implement measures to ensure the safety of boats and maritime activities, and to evacuate residents from high-risk areas, particularly those on boats, floating cages, watch huts for aquaculture, coastal zones and river mouths prone to strong waves and flooding.

The Civil Defense Command of Dak Lak Province also instructed operators of the Song Ba Ha, Krong H’nang and Song Hinh hydropower reservoirs to ensure that water releases do not trigger sudden or abnormal artificial flooding, which could directly threaten the lives and property of residents in downstream areas.

Ministry of Health launches nationwide fundraising for flood victims On the afternoon of November 25, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan presided over a ceremony calling on the entire health sector to support communities affected by recent floods. During the event, the Minister of Health urged all officials, civil servants and health workers to join hands in a spirit of social responsibility, turning compassion into concrete actions to assist people in the hardest-hit areas. On the same day, the Ministry of Health received ten tons of Vi-Chlorine and ten tons of Chloramin B, donated by Vietnam Chemical Corporation. These chemicals are intended for water and environmental disinfection to prevent disease outbreaks and support provinces in the Central and the Central Highlands regions in recovering from flood damage.

HCMC Pasteur Institute donates vaccines and antitoxin to Gia Lai On November 25, the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City provided the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Health with 4,000 doses of VAT vaccine, the tetanus-diphtheria, and 2,000 doses of SAT antitoxin, tetanus antitoxin, to protect residents and rescue workers from the risk of injuries and contaminated wounds, which could lead to tetanus infection.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong