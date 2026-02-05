Northern region to brace for new cold spell on February 8–9

Meteorological authorities forecast that a new strong cold air mass will affect the Northern region on February 8 and February 9.

According to experts, temperatures in the Northern region are currently on a warming trend. In the capital city of Hanoi, minimum temperatures were recorded at around 17–18 degrees Celsius on the morning of February 5 and are expected to rise by 1–2 degrees Celsius through the end of the week. Morning and nighttime fog is increasing, with isolated light rain in some areas.

However, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that a strong cold air surge is expected to arrive around February 7.

Mr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the center, noted that this cold spell will be stronger than the previous one, bringing chilling conditions across the Northern region. Hanoi’s temperatures are forecast to drop to 14–15 degrees Celsius on the morning of February 8 and further to 12–13 degrees Celsius on February 9. High mountainous areas should be alert to severe cold, frost and ice.

The Northern region warms up, fog increases ahead of new strong cold air surge.

During the same period, areas from Ha Tinh to Da Nang and eastern parts from Quang Ngai to Gia Lai provinces are expected to experience rain, with localized heavy showers, while nighttime and early morning temperatures may turn cold in northern parts of these regions.

After this short cold spell, temperatures in the North are forecast to rise again, with foggy mornings and sunnier conditions by midday.

In the Southern region, weather is expected to remain mild before and during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, though unseasonal rain may occur on February 10 and February 11 in the Southern region and the southern part of the Central Highlands. Hot weather may appear later in February, but is not expected during Tet.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong