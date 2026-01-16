32 provinces and cities urged to respond to severe cold and strong winds at sea

In response to an approaching cold wave, 32 provinces and cities were urged to take urgent action to confront severe cold, damaging frost, and dangerous winds at sea.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee has instructed 32 provinces and cities to implement urgent measures in response to an approaching cold wave bringing severe cold, damaging frost, and strong winds over the sea.

According to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, due to the influence of a strong northeast monsoon, from January 21 to 25, the northern mountainous and midland regions are expected to experience severe cold, with some areas facing damaging frost. The lowest temperatures will range from 8 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius, while in the Red River Delta, temperatures may drop to between 11 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius.

At sea, from early morning on January 21, the northern part of the East Sea will experience northeasterly winds of 6–7 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching 8–9. From the night of January 22 to 23, the Gulf of Tonkin will see strong winds of level 6, gusting to 7–8. From January 23 to 25, areas from Quang Tri to Ca Mau, the central East Sea, and the southwestern waters of the East Sea are forecast to experience winds of 6–7, gusting to 8–9.

In response to these developments, on the evening of January 15, the National Civil Defense Steering Committee issued an official dispatch to the People’s Committees of 32 provinces and cities in the Northern region and along the coast from Quang Ninh to An Giang, requesting proactive implementation of measures to cope with severe cold, frost, and strong winds at sea.

For northern provinces and cities, the committee instructed close monitoring of weather forecasts and cold wave warnings, and timely dissemination of information to local authorities and residents to ensure preparedness. Local governments are required to review response plans, prioritize public health protection, particularly for residents and students in boarding schools, and strictly prohibit the use of charcoal stoves for heating in enclosed spaces.

Authorities are also urged to strengthen public communication and guidance for livestock farmers to reinforce animal shelters, stockpile feed, and maintain warmth and disease prevention for cattle and poultry. At the same time, measures must be taken to safeguard rice, vegetable, and other crop production.

For coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to An Giang, the committee requested close monitoring of strong wind conditions at sea and timely notification to vessel owners and captains to adjust operations and ensure safety of life and property. Localities must maintain regular communication to promptly handle emergencies that may arise.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee also required all local authorities to maintain 24-hour duty shifts and regularly report the situation to the committee through the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Uyen Phuong