Temperatures in Northern region plunge to near zero degree Celsius

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported on the morning of January 22 that a strong cold air mass affected large parts of the Northern and North Central regions, and parts of the Central region.

The temperature at Mau Son, Lang Son Province dropped to nearly zero degrees Celsius on the morning of January 22.

In the North, multiple areas continue to experience severe cold, with extremely cold conditions in mountainous regions. The lowest recorded temperatures from the night of January 21 to the morning of January 22 reached 0.2 degrees Celsius in Mau Son, Lang Son Province, 5.8 degrees Celsius in Tam Dao, Vinh Phuc Province, 10.8 degrees Celsius in Hanoi, and 9.6 degrees Celsius in Hung Yen Province.

In the North Central region, the weather has turned cold, with the lowest temperatures ranging from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius. Specifically, Thanh Hoa recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius, while Vinh in Nghe An Province recorded 19.2 degrees Celsius. Light, scattered rain occurred in areas from Lao Cai Province, the southern part of Phu Tho Province, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces.

At sea, strong northeasterly winds at categories 6–7, with gusts of categories 8–9, were reported. Waves reached heights of 2–6 meters, causing very rough seas. Vessels operating in the Gulf of Tonkin and in waters from southern Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa provinces are recommended to pay close attention to safety.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that over the next 24–48 hours, the North and the North Central region will continue to experience severe cold, with temperatures in mountainous areas dropping below 4 degrees Celsius and posing a risk of frost. Most areas will be cloudy with scattered light rain. The Central region and the coastal areas from Nghe An to Hue will also experience cold weather.

According to meteorological experts, this cold spell is very strong. The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense has issued two official dispatches urging local authorities to respond to this severe and extreme cold. Key priorities include protecting public health and agricultural production, and ensuring the safety of vessels at sea in the face of strong winds caused by the cold air mass.

