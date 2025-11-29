Typhoon Koto causes damage in South Central region before making landfall

Provinces in the South Central region have taken urgent measures to respond to typhoon Koto - the country’s storm No. 15, which is approaching the coast. Early reports indicate fatalities and missing persons.

Authorities of Phu Quy Special Zone in Lam Dong Province assist local residents in collecting aquaculture cages and rafts.

High waves and rising sea levels

In Lam Dong Province, on the afternoon of November 28, Chairman Le Hong Loi of Phu Quy Special Zone People’s Committee reported that rising seas caused by typhoon Koto - the country’s storm No. 15 - swept away around 24 fish cages belonging to 11 households, resulting in estimated losses exceeding VND2 billion (US$76,052).

Large waves also destroyed coastal embankments and damaged homes, disrupting local life. Authorities have strictly prohibited all vessels from going to sea since the morning of November 28 and are mobilizing forces to assist affected residents, reinforce sea walls, and prepare evacuation plans in case the typhoon intensifies.

Earlier that morning, high tides and strong waves submerged parts of Lien Huong Commune by more than one meter, forcing around 200 households to evacuate to safety. Similar conditions were recorded in the wards of Mui Ne, Tien Thanh, Phan Thiet, and Phu Thuy, where sea embankments were damaged. In particular, a 100-meter section of the Nguyen Dinh Chieu coastal embankment in Mui Ne collapsed, forcing local shops and restaurants to suspend operations.

On the evening of November 27, two fishermen from Lam Dong went to sea in a small coracle to retrieve an anchor from a sunken boat but were caught by high waves; one died. Around the same time in Khanh Hoa Province, fishing vessel NT90329TS with five crew members was capsized by rough seas while heading to shore to avoid the typhoon with one person died, and two remain missing.

Despite typhoon Koto not yet making landfall, coastal areas of Khanh Hoa are already experiencing sustained winds of force 6–7 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching levels 8–9, accompanied by waves rising between 2 and 5 meters.

Chairman Tran Xuan Tay of Nha Trang Ward People’s Committee said local authorities have banned swimming, evacuated residents from landslide-prone areas, and stockpiled food for evacuees. Construction projects have been ordered to reinforce structures and suspend work during the storm.

At Vung Ro Bay in Dak Lak Province’s Hoa Xuan Commune, expected to be heavily affected if typhoon Koto makes landfall, local authorities have established a command center at Vung Ro Border Guard Station and planned to evacuate over 1,100 residents mainly workers on floating fish farms to safe areas.

Proactive evacuations underway

In Quang Ngai Province’s Tinh Khe Commune, waves 3–5 meters high continued to threaten coastal areas. Residents expressed deep concern as erosion from typhoon Kalmaegi had already severely damaged the shoreline.

Nguyen Thanh Tuan, a 65-year-old resident of An Ky Hamlet, said this year’s waves have been particularly destructive, with tidal surges eating into farmland and property. Locals have been reinforcing embankments and patching sea walls in hopes of protecting their homes and land.

Deputy Chairman of Quang Ngai Province People’s Committee, Do Tam Hien, has ordered a complete ban on fishing boats leaving port, including the Sa Ky–Ly Son and Dao Lon–Dao Be routes, while assisting fishermen with safe anchorage. The province has prioritized safeguarding human life and preemptively relocating residents from danger zones.

Reservoirs in eastern Quang Ngai are currently at 94.6 percent capacity, and those in the west at 91 percent. To ensure downstream safety, operators especially at Dak Drinh and Nuoc Trong reservoirs must closely monitor rainfall, lower water levels in preparation for incoming floods, and prevent overlapping discharges that could cause artificial flooding.

In Gia Lai Province, Quy Nhon Port Authority has ordered all vessels near the coasts of Gia Lai and Dak Lak to leave areas likely to be affected by the typhoon. Ships in Thi Nai Lagoon and at buoy No. 0 in Quy Nhon Bay have been required to vacate completely for safety. Port businesses have also been told to secure containers and equipment.

Director of Quy Nhon Port Authority Vu The Quang added: “To maintain trade operations and minimize economic losses for shipping lines and enterprises, we are allowing some large vessels with quick turnaround to enter port for loading and unloading but they must ensure absolute safety and can't anchor overnight in Quy Nhon Bay.”

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan