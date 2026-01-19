Cold air to reach Northern, Central regions from January 20 evening

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a cold air mass was moving southward across the Asian continent on the morning of January 19.

From the evening of January 20, the cold air will begin affecting parts of the Northeastern before strengthening on January 21 and expanding to the Northwest, the North Central and the mid Central regions. Ahead of its arrival, Hanoi and many Northern localities experienced dense fog, high humidity and temperatures ranging between 17 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius on January 19.

Satellite image at 7:28 a.m. on January 19. (Source: Z.E.)

The meteorological agency said that from the evening of January 20, winds over land will turn northeasterly at categories 2–3, rising to categories 3–4 along the coast. Scattered rain is forecast for the Northern localities, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, from the evening of January 20 through January 22.

Cold weather will affect Northern and North Central regions from January 21, with the risk of severe cold in mountainous and midland areas peaking around January 22 and January 23.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 11–14 degrees Celsius in most areas, 8–11 degrees Celsius in mountainous regions, and below 6 degrees Celsius in some high-altitude locations.

From the evening of January 20 through January 22, scattered rain is expected in the capital city of Hanoi. From January 21, temperatures will drop, with lows ranging from 12 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius

At sea, strong northeast winds will develop across the East Sea and coastal waters, causing rough to very rough seas with waves ranging from 2 to 5 meters. From January 21 onward, the Central coastal areas may see rain and thunderstorms, with risks of whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusts. Mountainous areas in the north are also advised to be alert for frost and freezing conditions.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong