Temperatures fall sharply across country

On the morning of January 9, data from the Windy application using the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) forecasting model, showed temperatures of around 10 degrees Celsius in Hanoi, approximately 18 degrees Celsius in HCMC.

Early on January 9, temperatures in Thu Thiem, Ho Chi Minh City, drop to 16 degrees Celsius. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Thu Thiem area recorded the lowest temperature, with outdoor air measurements in the early hours of January 9 dropping to about 16 degrees Celsius.

On the morning of January 9, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting released updated data on temperatures recorded at 5:30 a.m. across the Northern and North Central regions, areas most strongly affected by a cold air mass.

According to the national meteorological authority, temperatures in the northern midland and Red River Delta regions were generally below 12 degrees Celsius.

Measured temperatures at monitoring stations showed 9.5 degrees Celsius in Hanoi’s Ha Dong, 10.6 in Bac Ninh, 11 in Hai Duong, 11.6 in Hung Yen, 10.4 in Nam Dinh, and 10.6 in Thai Binh. Along the northern coast, Phu Lien station in Hai Phong recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius, while Bai Chay in Quang Ninh measured 11 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperatures were reported in the northern highland areas. Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province recorded just 4.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Moc Chau in Son La Province at 5.6 degrees Celsius, Lang Son at 5 degrees Celsius, Trung Khanh in Cao Bang Province at 5.9 degrees Celsius, Tam Dao in Vinh Phuc Province at 6.3 degrees Celsius, and Cuc Phuong in Ninh Binh Province at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

In the North Central region, early morning temperatures on January 9 fell by 2–3 degrees Celsius compared with previous days. Thanh Hoa Province recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius, Nghe An Province 11.2 degrees Celsius, and Ha Tinh 12 degrees Celsius.

In the early morning, fields in Ha Dong, Hanoi are shrouded in mist as temperatures fell below 10 degrees Celsius. (Photo: SGGP)

The Northern region remains in a deep cold spell, while the influx of cold air has also led to a marked drop in temperatures across the North Central region. According to meteorological authorities, the current cold snap is being driven by successive, reinforcing waves of cold air, including a particularly strong mass that has pushed far southward.

As a result, temperatures have fallen sharply not only in the north but also across the North Central region, with some areas in the Central Highlands and Southern region recording lower temperatures than in previous days.

Meteorological experts continue to advise the public to closely monitor weather forecasts in order to take proactive measures against the cold, safeguarding both health and production activities. In northern mountainous areas, including Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, and Cao Bang provinces, authorities may consider suspending classes if cold, rainy conditions push temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

In the Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, where the difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures exceeds 10 degrees Celsius, residents are urged to dress warmly and take precautions to protect their health when traveling outdoors at night and in the early morning.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh