21 localities urged to respond to strong winds at sea

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense has called on 21 coastal localities, including Ho Chi Minh City, to proactively respond to strong winds at sea and promptly inform vessels to prevent potential damage.

On the evening of February 4, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep signed an official dispatch requesting provincial and municipal authorities from Quang Ninh to An Giang to strengthen response measures to strong winds and rough seas caused by recent cold air and the northeast monsoon.

Illustrative photo

According to the dispatch, two fishing vessels carrying 20 crew members sank off the coast of La Gi, Lam Dong Province, resulting in one fatality and 19 survivors rescued. To minimize further losses, Lam Dong Province was urged to implement measures to ensure the safety of vessels operating in the La Gi waters.

Coastal localities were also instructed to closely monitor weather forecasts and warnings, promptly notify captains and vessel owners operating or preparing to operate at sea, adjust fishing plans accordingly, maintain communication links, and strictly maintain duty rosters and regularly reporting to the National Civil Defense Steering Committee.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong