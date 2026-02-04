Heatwaves forecast to intensify this year

Meteorological authorities warned that heatwaves this year are likely to be more frequent than during the same period last year.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has forecast that Vietnam may experience fewer storms and tropical depressions in 2026 than in 2025, while heatwaves are expected to intensify.

According to the center, ENSO is currently in a weak La Niña phase and is likely to shift to neutral conditions in the first half of 2026, with a growing possibility of transitioning to El Niño toward the end of the year. This trend could reduce storm activity while increasing heatwaves and lowering rainfall, especially in the Southern region.

Meteorological authorities warn of increasing heatwaves in 2026.

From February to July 2026, storms and tropical depressions in the East Sea affecting Vietnam are expected to be near the long-term average. However, from August to December, their number is likely to fall below average, with impacts shifting from the Northern provinces early in the season to the Central and Southern regions later in the year.

Heatwaves are forecast to arrive earlier and become more intense. The Southern region may experience hot conditions from late February or early March, spreading nationwide by late April.

Heat may ease in the South from May, but the Northern and Central regions are expected to suffer from prolonged and stronger heatwaves through August.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong