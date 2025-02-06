Temperatures in Hanoi forecast to drop to 10 degrees Celsius

From the morning of February 7, both the Northern and Central regions are forecast to brace for another cold wave, with the potential for 10 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius in the capital city of Hanoi.

According to the forecast model of the United States' Global Climate Warning System, Hanoi and the Northern localities will get severely cold this weekend. Particularly, from February 8 (Saturday) to February 10 (Monday), the early morning temperature in Hanoi may drop to only 10 to 11 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in the capital city of Hanoi are forecast to dip to 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting and meteorological experts reported that a cold wave on February 5 hit the Northern region, causing cold weather in the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta. The lowest temperature in Hanoi in the morning dropped to around 15-16 degrees Celsius.

It is forecast that one more cold wave will cover the entire Northern and Central region, causing temperatures to drop even further. Temperatures in the Northern localities, mainly in the capital city of Hanoi, could dip as low as 10 degrees Celsius.

The Northern mountainous region can experience frost and even snow. (Photo: Giang A Thao)

The cold wave may affect the Central region and some areas in the South Central region. This weekend, localities from Quang Binh to Hue will begin with an extreme cold.

It is forecasted that the widespread extreme cold will last until February 10.

From February 7 to February 9, provinces from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa will experience showers and thunderstorms.

In particular, the Northern mountainous region may see snowfall and frost. Therefore, people need to take measures to keep warm, protect crops and livestock, and be cautious of extreme weather phenomena caused by the cold air.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong