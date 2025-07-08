Landslide blocks access road to La Lay International Border Gate

The Border Guard Station at La Lay International Border Gate, Quang Tri reported that authorities are currently stationing and regulating traffic on National Highway 15D due to a severe landslide, which has caused serious traffic congestion.

As initially reported, on the evening of July 7, a large crack appeared on a hilltop at Km8+900 along the National Highway 15D which is the only access route to the La Lay International Border Gate in the North Central province of Quang Tri.

Dozens of cubic meters of soil and rock slid down onto the road, completely blocking traffic through the area.

Upon receiving the report, local authorities and the construction unit immediately set up checkpoints at both ends of the landslide site to ensure the safety of people and vehicles.

Besides, machinery and personnel were quickly sent to the site to clean up the debris and overcome the incident.

At around 9 a.m. on July 8, forces continued tireless efforts to clear debris and resume traffic flow as soon as possible.

According to the Quang Tri Provincial Department of Construction, the crack was discovered during the process of widening at a bend in the route.

The exact cause of the landslide is still being investigated.

There are some photos at the site of the severe landslide.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong