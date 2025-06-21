Extreme rainfall brings life-threatening flooding to Thai Nguyen residents

Extreme rainfall events have fired up multiple places in the Northern mountainous region.

Among these, Thai Nguyen is the most affected province during the disaster as some places have gone under water at half the height of the houses.

Floodwaters exceed one meter in Thai Nguyen City on the morning of June 21. (Photo: Thai Nguyen News)

As of 11 a.m. on June 21, the heavy rains have been on the rise in various localities across the Northern mountainous region that led to severe flooding in Thai Nguyen City, Song Cong City, Pho Yen City, as well as residential areas along the Cau River and other low-lying parts of Thai Nguyen Province.

Thai Nguyen City has experienced prolonged heavy rainfall events from the night of June 20.

According to the Thai Nguyen Provincial Meteorological and Hydrological Station and the local automatic rainfall monitoring system, the rain persisted from the night of June 20 to midday of June 21.

During the past six hours, rainfall exceeded 100mm in multiple areas. Among these, some parts of Thai Nguyen City recorded over 200mm of rainfall.

A tropical convergence strip, combined with a low-pressure zone and a strong cumulonimbus cloud, has produced prolonged rainfall since the night of June 20. This has overwhelmed the drainage system, while water levels on rivers have risen leading to widespread inundation.

Floodwaters reach half the height of the houses.

Flooding has submerged homes, damaging residents' belongings and properties.

In Thai Nguyen City, almost all streets have reported that floodwaters range from 0.2 meters to over one meter, resulting in traffic and daily life disruption and a few isolated residential areas.

Many vehicles have been stranded, requiring inland rescue.

Water levels on the Cau River at Gia Bay Station are rising rapidly and it may exceed level 2 flood warning within the next 24 hours.

According to a report by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, flash floods have surrounded Thai Son 2 Hamlet in Quyet Thang Commune, Thai Nguyen City near Nui Coc Lake. Several residents were trapped inside their houses because the floodwater had risen rapidly to reach half the height of the houses.

Rescue forces use boats to evacuate stranded victims.

As of 11 a.m. on the same day, local emergency rescue teams had reached the area and successfully evacuated the trapped residents to safety.

A landslide occurred onto a roadway in Bac Son District, Lang Son Province on the morning of June 21.

In Lao Cai Province, landslides and flooding occurred in the Kim Thanh – Bat Xat section. Similarly, Son La Province has reported landslides and flooding of crops.

By midday on June 21, the National Highway No. 2 at the section of Ham Yen – Tuyen Quang was flooded, making traffic extremely difficult.

National Highway No.2 through Ham Yen District, Tuyen Quang Province is flooded on the morning of June 21.

According to the Thai Nguyen Province E-Portal, the water level of the Cau River at Gia Bay Station is rising rapidly and may surpass level 2 flood warning within the next 24 hours, while water levels at Nui Coc Lake in Thai Nguyen City are also on the rise.

The Thai Nguyen provincial authorities have issued a high-risk warning for flooding in low-lying areas, landslides and flash floods in mountainous regions. Residents are recommended to monitor weather updates closely and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of themselves and their properties.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong