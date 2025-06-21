Weather

Extreme rainfall brings life-threatening flooding to Thai Nguyen residents

SGGPO

Extreme rainfall events have fired up multiple places in the Northern mountainous region.

Among these, Thai Nguyen is the most affected province during the disaster as some places have gone under water at half the height of the houses.

img-9832-9294-3508.jpeg
Floodwaters exceed one meter in Thai Nguyen City on the morning of June 21. (Photo: Thai Nguyen News)

As of 11 a.m. on June 21, the heavy rains have been on the rise in various localities across the Northern mountainous region that led to severe flooding in Thai Nguyen City, Song Cong City, Pho Yen City, as well as residential areas along the Cau River and other low-lying parts of Thai Nguyen Province.

img-9838-6700-4232.jpeg
Thai Nguyen City has experienced prolonged heavy rainfall events from the night of June 20.

According to the Thai Nguyen Provincial Meteorological and Hydrological Station and the local automatic rainfall monitoring system, the rain persisted from the night of June 20 to midday of June 21.

During the past six hours, rainfall exceeded 100mm in multiple areas. Among these, some parts of Thai Nguyen City recorded over 200mm of rainfall.

A tropical convergence strip, combined with a low-pressure zone and a strong cumulonimbus cloud, has produced prolonged rainfall since the night of June 20. This has overwhelmed the drainage system, while water levels on rivers have risen leading to widespread inundation.

img-9834-9693-9616.jpeg
Floodwaters reach half the height of the houses.
img-9833-949-4508.jpeg
Flooding has submerged homes, damaging residents' belongings and properties.

In Thai Nguyen City, almost all streets have reported that floodwaters range from 0.2 meters to over one meter, resulting in traffic and daily life disruption and a few isolated residential areas.

Many vehicles have been stranded, requiring inland rescue.

Water levels on the Cau River at Gia Bay Station are rising rapidly and it may exceed level 2 flood warning within the next 24 hours.

According to a report by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, flash floods have surrounded Thai Son 2 Hamlet in Quyet Thang Commune, Thai Nguyen City near Nui Coc Lake. Several residents were trapped inside their houses because the floodwater had risen rapidly to reach half the height of the houses.

img-9837-1799-4664.jpeg
Rescue forces use boats to evacuate stranded victims.

As of 11 a.m. on the same day, local emergency rescue teams had reached the area and successfully evacuated the trapped residents to safety.

img-9836-2504-1822.jpeg
A landslide occurred onto a roadway in Bac Son District, Lang Son Province on the morning of June 21.

In Lao Cai Province, landslides and flooding occurred in the Kim Thanh – Bat Xat section. Similarly, Son La Province has reported landslides and flooding of crops.

By midday on June 21, the National Highway No. 2 at the section of Ham Yen – Tuyen Quang was flooded, making traffic extremely difficult.

img-9835-7142-7051.jpeg
National Highway No.2 through Ham Yen District, Tuyen Quang Province is flooded on the morning of June 21.

According to the Thai Nguyen Province E-Portal, the water level of the Cau River at Gia Bay Station is rising rapidly and may surpass level 2 flood warning within the next 24 hours, while water levels at Nui Coc Lake in Thai Nguyen City are also on the rise.

The Thai Nguyen provincial authorities have issued a high-risk warning for flooding in low-lying areas, landslides and flash floods in mountainous regions. Residents are recommended to monitor weather updates closely and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of themselves and their properties.

Related News
By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

extreme rainfall events the Northern mountainous localities severe flooding

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn