Thunderstorms may stay mostly late afternoons in Southern region

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting alerted scattered showers and thunderstorms over the Southeastern and Central Highlands regions from this afternoon.

It is expected that rainfall will range from 10mm to 30mm, and potentially over 50mm in some places.

The center also reported that throughout the night of July 7, localized heavy rain occurred in parts of the Northwestern and Southern regions.

The Northern mountainous region is forecast to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain ranging from 15mm to over 80mm, mainly in the late afternoon or evening of July 8.

In Ho Chi Minh City, showers will stay mostly daytime, followed by deep cloudy and muggy conditions in the late afternoon and evening.

Illustrative photo: Quoc Anh

According to global weather forecasting models such as GFS (Global Forecast System) and AccuWeather (USA), the city will remain mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 32 degrees Celsius. However, humidity ranging from 65 percent to 77 percent in addition to the RealFeel index which may exceed 39 degrees Celsius lead to scorching and muggy conditions.

Similarly, scorching temperatures, humid weather along with a high RealFeel may discomfort people in Hanoi.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong