Hanoi experiences cold weather in first week after Tet

On the morning of February 3 (the sixth day of the Lunar New Year), the capital city of Hanoi experienced a wind chill temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, while Lang Son recorded 10 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Global Climate Warning System (the United States), early on February 3 (Vietnam time), temperatures in the entire Northern region dropped to 12 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on the morning of February 3, a cold air mass covered the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta.

Throughout February 3, the cold air mass will continue to affect the Northwestern, North Central and the mid- Central regions and various areas in the South- Central region.

The Northern and North-Central regions, especially the Northern mountainous areas, have suffered from severe cold.

From the night of February 3, the localities from Quang Binh to Hue will also experience cold weather.

The lowest temperatures during this cold wave in the North and Thanh Hoa, Nghe An provinces are expected to range from 11-14 degrees Celsius, even dropping down to below six degrees Celsius in the Northern mountainous areas.

