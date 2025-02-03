Weather

Hanoi experiences cold weather in first week after Tet

SGGPO

On the morning of February 3 (the sixth day of the Lunar New Year), the capital city of Hanoi experienced a wind chill temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, while Lang Son recorded 10 degrees Celsius.

T.jpg

According to data from the Global Climate Warning System (the United States), early on February 3 (Vietnam time), temperatures in the entire Northern region dropped to 12 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on the morning of February 3, a cold air mass covered the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta.

Throughout February 3, the cold air mass will continue to affect the Northwestern, North Central and the mid- Central regions and various areas in the South- Central region.

The Northern and North-Central regions, especially the Northern mountainous areas, have suffered from severe cold.

From the night of February 3, the localities from Quang Binh to Hue will also experience cold weather.

The lowest temperatures during this cold wave in the North and Thanh Hoa, Nghe An provinces are expected to range from 11-14 degrees Celsius, even dropping down to below six degrees Celsius in the Northern mountainous areas.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

cold weather cold air mass the Northern and North-Central regions

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn