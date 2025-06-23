Floodwaters isolate over 600 households in Lang Son Province

Days of relentless rain have triggered severe flooding and landslides in Lang Son Province, isolating more than 600 households and submerging hundreds of hectares of farmland.

Floodwaters surround Nhat Tien Commune (Huu Lung District, Lang Son Province) on June 23.

Prolonged heavy rainfall from June 19 to 23 across Lang Son Province caused widespread flooding and severe landslides in the districts of Huu Lung and Bac Son, isolating hundreds of households, damaging property, and dealing a heavy blow to local agricultural production.

According to reports from the Huu Lung District People’s Committee, continuous downpours since June 21 have caused water levels in the Trung and Thuong rivers, along with local streams, to rise sharply. By the morning of June 23, the Trung River had reached Level III flood warning, inundating multiple roads, low-lying bridges, and stream crossings, completely cutting off traffic in several areas.

Rescue teams in Huu Lung District assist residents in evacuating their belongings.

In total, Huu Lung District recorded 39 flooded areas, five landslide sites, and 11 villages with 480 households isolated. Emergency response teams evacuated 41 households from high-risk zones. Floodwaters also submerged nearly 350 hectares of rice and crops — much of it approaching harvest time and now at risk of total loss. In Nhat Tien Commune alone, more than 25.5 hectares of fruit trees and aquaculture areas were severely affected.

Ms. Duong Thi Hanh, Chairwoman of the Huu Lung District People’s Committee, stated that while no casualties have been reported so far, rescue and emergency operations are being carried out urgently. Authorities have set up barricades and warning signs at flooded crossings, prohibited vehicle access, and deployed personnel to maintain 24/7 monitoring to ensure public safety.

Villages in Nhat Tien Commune are surrounded by floodwaters on the morning of June 23.

At the same time, Bac Son District also suffered significant damage due to heavy rains. According to the district’s Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue, three people were injured, 33 houses suffered landslides, 134 homes were flooded, and nearly 551 hectares of farmland were submerged. Numerous roads were eroded, and both public and private property sustained extensive damage.

Of particular concern, Tien Hau Hamlet in Nhat Tien Commune was completely isolated due to flooding. In Noi Hoa Hamlet, Bac Quynh Commune, a boulder weighing approximately 15 cubic meters fell from a mountainside onto a residential home, injuring one person and damaging property.

Floodwaters also inundate lychee orchards in Luc Ngan District, Bac Giang Province — not just in Lang Son.

With the weather forecast remaining unpredictable, authorities in both Huu Lung and Bac Son districts have mobilized all available local resources to assist residents with evacuation, provide emergency relief, mark dangerous zones, and remain on high alert for further developments.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan