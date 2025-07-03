Heavy rains, lightning strike Hanoi, resulting in one fatality

Heavy rains persisted in Hanoi from this morning to the early afternoon of the same day. Rainfall measured at multiple locations ranged from 40 mm to over 70 mm, along with thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

During the prolonged downpour, a 66-year-old woman was struck and killed by lightning while she was working in the field.

The city center of Hanoi records prolonged downpour and lightning strikes.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued a warning of potential flooding on multiple streets, especially in the center of Hanoi.

Floodwaters are expected to reach depths of 15 cm to 40 cm, significantly disrupting travel. However, water tends to recede quickly once the rain stops.

In the Northern mountainous provinces, heavy rain, flash floods and landslides continued to cause damage to both people and property as of the morning of July 3.

Particularly, Lao Cai Province experienced heavy rainfall from June 30 to July 2, triggering a severe landslide resulting in the death of a child.

During the same period, another person was swept away by floodwaters. Additionally, more than 470 houses were affected, and several roads were blocked.

On the afternoon of July 2, a major landslide occurred in Lai Chau Province.

The provincial authorities declared an emergency disaster situation, promptly redirected traffic, and urgently cleaned up debris at the site.

As of the morning of July 3, the Lai Chau Provincial Traffic Police Department continued issuing another urgent warning regarding severe landslides on several key roads caused by prolonged heavy rainfall.

The department recommended residents to avoid traveling through affected areas, especially by car, to ensure the safety of life and property. Traffic police and related forces remain on duty to monitor the situation, provide temporary traffic support, and guide alternative travel routes.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong