Tropical depression forecast to intensify into storm

The storm is unlikely to make landfall in Vietnam but is expected to trigger a weather alert of gusty winds in the Southern region.

Satellite image shows weather conditions over the East Sea with clusters of strong thunderstorms updated at 11 a.m. on July 4. (Source: GFS)

On the morning of July 4, the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that a low-pressure system had moved into the northern part of the East Sea and intensified into a tropical depression.

The tropical depression is active in the northeastern part of the northern East Sea and is likely to turn into a storm within the next 24 hours.

Authorities have issued warnings for fishermen and vessels operating in the area to take precautions and closely monitor weather developments.

Coastal provinces and relevant forces are also urged to prepare response plans to ensure the safety of people and property.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong