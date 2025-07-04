Tropical depression forecast to intensify into storm

On the morning of July 4, the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that a low-pressure system had moved into the northern part of the East Sea and intensified into a tropical depression.
The tropical depression is active in the northeastern part of the northern East Sea and is likely to turn into a storm within the next 24 hours.
Authorities have issued warnings for fishermen and vessels operating in the area to take precautions and closely monitor weather developments.
Coastal provinces and relevant forces are also urged to prepare response plans to ensure the safety of people and property.