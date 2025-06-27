Heavy rain forces Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir to discharge water

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has ordered to open one bottom discharge gate at Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir at 2 p.m. on June 27.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has notified the People’s Committees of Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc and Hanoi.

The Minister of Agriculture and Environment emphasized that the move is due to recent heavy rainfall in upstream areas and amid forecasts of downpours in the Northern region over the next five to six days.

The gate was opened to ease reservoir pressure and make room for incoming floodwaters.

Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir releases floodwaters.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has urged the above-mentioned localities to promptly notify residents, local authorities and organizations operating on or near rivers such as fish cage farms, waterway transport operators, ferry terminals, construction sites, and sand and gravel mining activities about the water discharge to help them take precautions, relocate if necessary, and ensure the safety of people and property.

Amid increasingly erratic natural disasters in 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued Directive No. 11/CT-BCT, calling for measures to ensure the safety of hydropower systems and the national power grid during the storm season of 2025.

According to the ministry, in the context of worsening climate change impacts, hydropower dam operators must complete safety assessments as required and are not allowed to store water unless technical standards are met.

Construction projects must also halt operations once major disaster warnings are issued to ensure the absolute safety of personnel and equipment.

As for the power system, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and the National Load Dispatch Center have been instructed to plan storm-season operation scenarios, protect power grid corridors, enhance vegetation clearing, reinforce electricity poles, and be ready to respond to post-disaster incidents.

Additionally, they must ensure a stable and safe electricity supply for daily life and production as a top priority.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also required to stock up on essential supplies on-site, especially in remote and isolated areas at risk of being isolated.

Localities with wind and solar power projects or mineral mining activities must take proactive measures to prevent flooding and landslides and ensure the safety of equipment and operating personnel.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges market control to prevent hoarding and unreasonable price hikes during disasters, and ensure price stability and maintain essential supply chains for the public.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong