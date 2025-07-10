Hoa Binh hydropower plant opens sluice gate

As required by the Minister of Agriculture and Environment, a sluice gate of Hoa Binh hydroelectric reservoir has just been opened as of 4 p.m. on July 9.

The move is to reduce pressure on the reservoir and create storage capacity for incoming floodwaters.

The directive from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was issued saying that the water level in the upstream area of Hoa Binh hydropower reservoir has risen to 105.97 meters, with an inflow of 3,860 cubic meters per second. Meanwhile, the total outflow to the downstream area was only 2,315 cubic meters per second as of the morning of July 9.

Hoa Binh hydroelectric plant opens its sluice gate to discharge water from 4 p.m. on July 9.

Additionally, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued warning of widespread heavy rainfall exceeding 150mm over the Northern region from the night of July 9 to July 12, especially in mountainous and midland areas.

From the evening of July 10 to July 12, the rain is expected to spread across the entire Northern region, with rainfall of up to more than 300mm in multiple areas, along with the risk of localized flooding, flash floods and landslides in sloped areas, low-lying regions, urban centers and industrial zones.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has also warned that the region from Thanh Hoa to Hue and the South-Central coastal areas would continue to experience widespread heatwaves, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius. This heatwave is expected to last until July 11.

On the afternoon of July 9, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep sent an official dispatch to the People’s Committees of the Northern provinces and cities, urging preparedness for the heavy rainfall event which is expected to last through July 12.

The ministry called for a review of residential areas, the arrangement of forces in hazardous areas to control traffic, a strict ban on travel in unsafe areas and readiness for rescue and emergency response. The ministry also requested media agencies to intensify flood and rain warnings to the public.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong