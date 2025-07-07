Storm Danas unlikely to affect Vietnam’s mainland

Danas, the second tropical storm in the East Sea this year, is forecast not to directly affect to the mainland of Vietnam.

As updated by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, as of 5 p.m. on July 6, storm No. 2 has strengthened to 103-183 kilometers per hour in the northeastern part of the East Sea. This motion has been moving toward the coastal areas of China.

Forecast map of storm No. 2’s trajectory and intensity as of 2 p.m. on July 6

The forecast for July 7 indicates that the storm will keep intensity as it enters the waters off Fujian Province (China) before gradually downgrading and dissipating over Zhejiang Province (China) by July 9.

Thus, no direct impact on Vietnam’s mainland is expected.

On July 6, the Chairperson of the Na Loi Communal People’s Committee, Nghe An Province reported that local authorities and specialized forces provided tireless efforts to help residents recover from the damage caused by recent floods. In recent days, prolonged heavy rains have triggered severe landslides. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

