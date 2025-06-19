Torrential rain hits Northern Vietnam, more storms expected nationwide

Northern Vietnam has been drenched by over 200mm of rain in some areas, prompting meteorological authorities to issue fresh warnings of heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and hail across the Northern, Central Highlands, and Southern regions on June 19.

Heavy rain causes flooding in Bach Thong District (Bac Kan Province) on the morning of June 19.

The Viet Bac region and the Northern mountainous areas of Vietnam have recorded rainfall exceeding 200mm in some places. The national meteorological agency has issued a warning for today, June 19, highlighting the heightened risk of heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong gusts across several regions including the North, Central Highlands, and the South.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, a significant rainfall event swept across the Northern mountainous region overnight on June 18. Rain gauges recorded substantial accumulation between 7 p.m. on June 18 and the morning of June 19, with notable figures such as 270.8mm in Luc Binh (Bac Kan), 236mm in Phu Thong (Bac Kan), and 73.3mm in Tan Hoa (Lang Son). As of 7 a.m. today, rain was still ongoing in various areas including Bac Giang, Bac Kan, and Lang Son.

The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration warns of continued localized heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong winds in many parts of the country, particularly in the Northern, Central Highlands, and Southern regions.

A hillside partially collapses onto residential homes in Bach Thong District, Bac Kan Province, on the morning of June 19 following heavy rainfall.

This morning, rainfall in the Northern mountainous areas is expected to range from 10 to 30mm, with some locations likely to surpass 60mm over short durations. By late afternoon and into the night, the Northern midland and mountainous areas are forecast to receive moderate to heavy rain, with common totals between 20 and 40mm, and isolated peaks exceeding 100mm. The remainder of the North will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall between 10 and 30mm, and some areas potentially seeing more than 70mm.

At the same time, the Central Highlands and the Southern regions are expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening and night, with rainfall generally ranging from 10 to 30mm and localized totals possibly exceeding 50mm.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan