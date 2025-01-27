Various Northern localities see snowfall

From the morning to the afternoon of January 26 (the 27th in the last lunar month) snow fell in various places in Ha Giang Province and tourist destinations in Lai Chau and Lao Cai provinces.

Snowfall blankets the peak of Fansipan on the afternoon of January 26. (The photo is shared by tourists)

Since January 26 morning, various communes in Meo Vac and Dong Van districts, Ha Giang Province have seen snowfall since around 8 a.m. when the temperature dropped sharply to zero degrees Celsius. Notably, the temperature in Lao Xa Village, Sung La Commune, Dong Van District plummeted to minus 2 degrees Celsius.

The Sa Pa tourist area has seen an increase of snowfall on the afternoon of January 26.

To cope with the harsh weather conditions, local leaders have promptly instructed residents to take measures against the cold, particularly protecting livestock and poultry from the impact of the freezing temperatures.

Currently, a new cold wave has slammed into the Northern region. It is forecast that the temperature will continue to drop significantly.

In the coming days, other areas such as Mau Son in Lang Son Province and Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province, especially the peak of Fansipan, may experience similar phenomena.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong