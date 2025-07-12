Northern region to get hotter after recent downpours

The Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center said that the Northern region, including Hanoi, is forecast to experience moderate to heavy rainfall events for July 12.

However, rainfall will tend to decrease rapidly, and the weather will turn sunny from July 13. By July 15, the region will start experiencing widespread heatwaves.

On the morning of July 12, the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration released a weather forecast report for the week of July 12 to July 18.

The Northern mountainous region can face a risk of heavy rain on July 12.

In the Northern region, from July 15 to July 17, consecutive widespread heatwaves and heavy rainfall events will occur with increasing frequency in the evening and at night.

By the night of July 17 and July 18, scattered showers and thunderstorms may return, mostly in the late afternoon.

In the region from Thanh Hoa to Hue, scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected on July 12. Notably, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An will experience daytime with sweltering temperatures and moderate to very heavy rainfall events in the evenings from July 13 to July 14.

Both Central Highlands and Southern regions will also experience the same weather conditions.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong