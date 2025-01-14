Weather

Frost appears in various places in Northern mountainous provinces

As reported by authorities of Lang Son Province, on the morning of January 13, very low temperatures caused frost occurrence at the peak of Mau Son in Loc Binh District.

Frost and ice cover crops in Nguyen Binh District, Cao Bang Province on January 13. (Photo: Ha Linh)

At the same time, hoarfrost also appeared in various places in the districts of Loc Binh and Cao Loc, the Northern mountainous province of Lang Son.

Currently, people stop grazing cattle in fields and hills to avoid the cold. However, they are concerned that prolonged severe cold and frost may damage crops, leading to a shortage of fresh vegetables during Tet.

In Lao Cai Province, widespread frost and snowfall also appeared in communes from A Mu Sung to A Lu and Y Ty areas of Bat Xat district on the morning of January 13 as temperatures at these communes plummeted to below zero degrees Celsius.

Earlier, on January 11 and January 12, frost had also appeared at various locations in the Northern mountainous regions such as Phia Oac (Cao Bang), Ta Xua (Yen Bai), Lao Than Peak - Y Ty (Lao Cai) and La Pan Tan Pass (Yen Bai).

On the morning of January 13, temperatures in the Southern region also dropped significantly. Particularly, the morning temperature on January 13 in Ho Chi Minh City dropped to 17.5 degrees Celsius which was the lowest temperature recorded so far in the 2024-2025 winter season.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

