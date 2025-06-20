Weather conditions in Central, Northern regions unsettled

The Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment warned of moderate to heavy rainfalls over the Northern mountainous and midland regions from the evening of June 20 to June 22.

The Central Highlands and Southern localities are also expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, on June 20, several places in the Central region will continue to suffer from intense heat reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius.

As reported by the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, on June 19, the Northern mountainous region experienced a spell of very heavy rainfall.

In Bac Kan Province, rainfall measured up to 347mm at Luc Binh station and 236mm at Phu Thong station. Downpours also persisted in Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang and Lai Chau provinces.

A preliminary report from the Bac Kan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment noted that by the afternoon of June 19, the downpours had caused landslides into 26 houses. Additionally, one house was flooded by an overflowing stream.

The heavy rains also triggered multiple landslides along traffic routes, causing local congestion, and submerged 48 hectares of rice and crops in Bach Thong District.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong