Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP Newspaper delivers coats and scholarships to needy students in HCMC

SGGPO

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in partnership with local authorities, presented scholarships and warm coats to disadvantaged students in Ho Chi Minh City on April 7.

Bringing warmth and encouragement, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in partnership with the the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Loi Commune in Ho Chi Minh City and with the special support of reigning Vietnam Golden Ball winner Nguyen Hoang Duc, delivered a total of 50 scholarships and 250 coats to students overcoming hardship at Binh Chanh Sports Talent High School in Ho Chi Minh City on April 7.

For this trip, VND100 million (US$3,797) was donated by Vietnam Golden Ball holder Nguyen Hoang Duc, who serves as the program’s ambassador, helping spread a message of compassion and community support.

The activity is part of the “Ao am den truong” (Warm Coats to School) program, which continues the campaign “Thap sang niem tin- Vuot kho den truong” (Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School), launched and maintained by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for over three years.

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Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents warm coats and scholarships to students in Binh Loi Commune. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Speaking at the event, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, emphasized that beyond its role in information and communication, the newspaper has consistently carried out charitable activities aimed at education and supporting disadvantaged students. The program seeks to create better conditions for students to develop comprehensively in knowledge, physical health, and mental well-being.

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Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and head of the “Ao am den truong" program’s organizing committee, presents warm coats to students. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Since 2023, the Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School program has mobilized social resources totaling VND32 billion (US$1.2 million), reaching 47 schools across 23 provinces and cities nationwide. Building on that success, the Warm Coats to School initiative, launched in late 2025, has so far distributed nearly 10,000 coats to students at 33 schools in 10 provinces and cities. Each gift not only helps students cope with cold weather but also serves as a symbol of care and solidarity from the community, encouraging them to continue their educational journey.

>>> Below are some photos from the Warm Coats to School program held at Binh Chanh Sports Talent High School in Binh Loi Commune on the morning of April 7. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

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By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

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