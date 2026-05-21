South Korea’s CJ Group seeks new cooperation opportunities with Ho Chi Minh City

On May 20, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh hosted a reception for Mr. Sohn Kyung Shik, Chairman of CJ Group of South Korea, who paid a courtesy visit and held working discussions with the city.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh highly valued the role, prestige, and significant contributions of Mr. Sohn Kyung Shik to the Korean business community.

Mr. Sohn Kyung Shik provided a brief overview of CJ Group’s operations and its notable business performance in Vietnam in general and in Ho Chi Minh City in particular in recent years.

He expressed his hope to continue receiving updates on Ho Chi Minh City’s development orientations, as well as its cooperation policies with foreign enterprises, so that CJ Group can further enhance the efficiency of its investments and continue to strengthen its role as a trusted and reliable partner.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Sharing Ho Chi Minh City’s development orientation, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh stated that the city prioritizes renewing its growth model and promoting high-tech industries, the digital economy, the green economy, modern logistics, cultural industries, and high-quality services.

These are also key sectors in which CJ Group has strong capabilities and extensive international experience.

On that basis, the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City put forward several key cooperation proposals with CJ Group, including expanding investment in the food, food services, and food processing industries; promoting cooperation in cultural industries, entertainment, and cinema; and developing modern logistics systems, retail, and urban supply chains.

Mr. Sohn Kyung Shik, Chairman of CJ Group speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the city proposed strengthening the application of biotechnology in food, agriculture, healthcare, and environmental sectors, as well as promoting the transfer of experience in green production management; developing high-quality human resources; and enhancing linkages between city-based enterprises and CJ Group’s ecosystem.

The Chairman of CJ Group affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City’s development orientations are aligned with the group’s own strategic directions. Therefore, CJ Group hopes to accompany the city and explore new cooperation opportunities in line with Ho Chi Minh City’s ongoing development trajectory in the coming time.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh expressed his confidence that, with the strong foundation of Vietnam–South Korea relations, CJ Group’s long-standing presence in Vietnam, and Ho Chi Minh City’s new development orientation, cooperation between CJ Group and the city will continue to be strengthened and expanded, becoming increasingly substantive, effective, and sustainable.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh