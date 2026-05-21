Cai Mep Ha Port project expected to break ground on September 2

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved the investment policy for the construction project of the Cai Mep Ha General and Container Port.

Cai Mep Port Complex

On May 20, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee announced that the municipal People’s Committee had approved, in principle, allowing the investor to simultaneously implement the 1/2,000-scale subdivision zoning plan and the 1/500-scale detailed planning scheme under the special mechanism stipulated in Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15. The move is aimed at shortening administrative procedures and accelerating investment preparation for the Cai Mep Ha General and Container Port construction project proposed by the consortium of Hanoi General Import Export Company Limited (GELEXIMCO), Investment and Trading of Real Estate Joint Stock Company (ITC), and State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC).

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Department of Planning and Architecture to take the lead, in coordination with the Department of Construction and relevant agencies, in guiding the investor to complete dossiers and legal procedures, while promptly addressing difficulties arising during the implementation process.

The municipal People’s Committee also requested the investor to proactively work with the Ministry of Construction to clarify requirements related to procedures for the formulation and approval of detailed planning schemes, as well as other relevant construction procedures, in order to ensure a sufficient legal basis for project implementation.

Regarding the environmental impact assessment, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee identified this as a crucial procedure that would significantly affect the project timeline. The investor has been requested to urgently coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and relevant agencies to accelerate the appraisal and approval process for the dossier.

After completing environmental procedures, the investor will continue carrying out procedures related to water surface leasing and dredged material dumping plans in accordance with the approved planning and legal regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead in reviewing and finalizing dossiers for land recovery and conversion of forest land use purposes so that they can be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for consideration at its meeting in late May or early June 2026.

Regarding implementation progress, the city requested departments, agencies, and the investor to focus on expediting legal procedures, with the goal of commencing construction of the project in the third quarter of 2026, expected around the National Day holiday on September 2.

If the project has yet to meet all legal requirements for full-scale construction commencement, the Department of Construction has been assigned to guide the investor in studying plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for several suitable components in accordance with regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also requested relevant units to continue maintaining task forces and coordination groups to regularly exchange information and promptly address difficulties and obstacles arising during implementation. At the same time, the investor was urged to mobilize maximum resources to soon complete the basic design dossier and feasibility study report for submission to the Ministry of Construction for appraisal.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh