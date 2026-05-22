HCMC targets zero poor households under city’s poverty standards by 2030

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued Directive No.12-CT/TU on strengthening the Party’s leadership in implementing sustainable poverty reduction across the city for the 2026-2030 period on May 22.

The directive requires Party committees, authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organizations at all levels in HCMC to integrate poverty reduction targets into annual and medium-term socio-economic development plans, while clearly assigning accountability to agency and locality leaders.

Authorities in wards, communes, and special administrative zones have been instructed to maximize the effectiveness of preferential credit programs for poor households and other policy beneficiaries in tandem with vocational training, livelihood support, technology transfer, and job placement initiatives. The city also aims to replicate effective poverty alleviation models to help residents stabilize their lives and escape poverty sustainably.

The Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee will direct municipal authorities to review and formulate a new multidimensional poverty line and a sustainable poverty reduction program for 2026-2030 in line with central government regulations and local conditions. The city has set a target of eliminating all households classified as poor under HCMC’s poverty standards by 2030.

The directive emphasizes comprehensive support policies covering livelihoods, vocational training, employment generation, credit access, health insurance, education, and housing. Priority will be given to vulnerable groups, including elderly people, people with disabilities, children, migrants, informal workers, and poor households lacking working capacity.

HCMC also plans to overhaul its poverty reduction approach by shifting from direct financial assistance to conditional support programs that strengthen self-reliance and income-generating capacity. The city will promote livelihood and small-business development models aimed at creating stable employment and improving household incomes to ensure sustainable poverty escape. In parallel, authorities will improve the capacity and quality of personnel involved in poverty reduction programs at all levels.

In recent years, investment resources for poverty reduction have steadily increased, while many effective models and examples of individuals overcoming hardship have been expanded citywide. HCMC currently has 16,448 poor and near-poor households, accounting for 0.44 percent of the city’s total households, including 3,610 poor households and 12,838 near-poor households.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan