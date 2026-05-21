Ho Chi Minh City tightens management of child car seats under new standards

The implementation of the management of child car seats in automobiles under the new technical regulation aims to strengthen the quality management of products, goods in the transport sector while enhancing safety for children when traveling by car.

Ho Chi Minh City strengthens management of child car seats under new technical regulations.

On May 20, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Bui Hoa An said the department had issued a document requesting relevant departments, agencies, and units to uniformly implement procedures for registering conformity assessment activities, certification, and announcement of conformity for child safety devices used in automobiles, in accordance with the National Technical Regulation QCVN 123:2024/BGTVT.

According to the Department of Construction, the implementation aims to ensure that product and goods quality management in the transport sector, as well as vehicle safety, are carried out in a synchronized manner and in full compliance with legal regulations. It also seeks to enhance safety for children when traveling by car in the city.

The Department of Science and Technology has been requested to coordinate and provide guidance to conformity assessment organizations in applying technical standards and regulations, developing quality management systems, and meeting conditions for testing and certification activities in accordance with regulations. In addition, it is tasked with studying and advising the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the development plan for testing facilities and conformity assessment organizations to support the management of product and goods quality related to transport and vehicle safety.

For the Department of Industry and Trade, the city has requested strengthened dissemination of legal regulations on product and goods quality, conformity declaration, product labeling, and technical requirements under QCVN 123:2024/BGTVT to manufacturers, importers, distributors, and businesses.

Additionally, the department is tasked with enhancing market management and inspecting the circulation and trading of child safety devices used in automobiles. It is also required to promptly detect and handle cases involving counterfeit goods, products of unclear origin, items that have not yet completed conformity declaration procedures, or violations of labeling regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has been requested to intensify the propaganda on legal regulations regarding the use of child safety devices in automobiles. It is also required to review and assess traffic accident situations involving children in order to study and propose solutions to improve road safety.

For enterprises engaged in the production, import, and trading of child safety devices for automobiles, the Department of Construction recommends proactively reviewing product lists; preparing complete technical documentation, test results, and quality certification records; and carrying out conformity declaration procedures before bringing products to the market.

The Department of Construction also noted that businesses should promptly implement certification and conformity declaration procedures to avoid disruptions in production, import, and business activities once the official regulations come into force.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh