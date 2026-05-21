Veterans in HCMC rekindle hope for those led astray

Veterans involved in the “3-on-1” model are visiting homes to converse with and offer psychological encouragement to those who have previously gone astray.

Back in 2018, in Chanh Nghia Neighborhood No.7 (now belonging to Thu Dau Mot Ward), 54-year-old L.T.T. was a name that reportedly made many people apprehensive. All-night partying and her frequent returns in the haggard state typical of an addict plunged her family into utter despair. It appears the “brown fairy” (a colloquialism for heroin) didn’t just erode her physical health; it also increasingly alienated her from her relatives and neighbors.

But then, the soldiers of yesteryear, who are now members of the veterans association, stepped in at just the right moment. Avoiding harshness and imposition, they opted for a much more approachable method. Sometimes it was over a cup of coffee, sometimes a shared meal, and occasionally even an excursion out of town.

Little by little, they persistently engaged in conversations and shared experiences, gradually untangling the emotional knots within the heart of this woman, who had gone astray. It took nearly two whole years before Ms. T. truly turned over a new leaf. Following the relentless efforts of these veterans, she successfully abandoned drugs and rebuilt her life, ultimately becoming the proprietor of a well-known local manufacturing facility.

Ms. T.’s story isn’t an isolated case. Mr. N.V.A., born in 1989, who once wallowed in a lifestyle of partying and severe addiction, has now become the owner of a small rice eatery, managing to support himself and his family. There is also Mr. P.T.N., born in 1984, who transformed from a hopeless addict into a hardworking vendor making a daily living at Thu Dau Mot Market, cultivating a simple yet fulfilling domestic life.

These “rescues” weren’t loud or flashy, but they were fraught with immense challenges and executed at precisely the right time. They weren’t confronting a tangible enemy; instead, they were battling severe dependency, irresistible temptations, and the darkest psychological corners of the addicts’ minds.

The “3-on-1” model initiated by the Chanh Nghia Ward Veterans Association is not merely an innovative approach to maintaining public security; it also serves as a profoundly humane fulcrum, helping errant individuals rediscover their true selves.

Employing a highly flexible approach anchored in affection, veteran members persistently stand alongside each individual case, offering everything from psychological encouragement to practical assistance in securing employment and stabilizing lives. The standout feature is the airtight coordination among veterans, police, neighborhood boards, and affected families.

This cohesion forges a robust community embrace, ensuring those who stumble do not feel abandoned. Over time, the model has solidified its efficacy, significantly contributing to cultivating safe, compassionate, and sustainably developing localities.

For Head Le Tien Son of the Inspection Committee at the Thu Dau Mot Ward Veterans Association, the “3-on-1” model entails three veterans assisting and reforming one errant individual. It simply couldn’t succeed without collaboration spanning from veterans to the police and families. As a rule of thumb, each case necessitates meticulous monitoring and persistent persuasion for one to two years.

“You have to understand them, get close to them, and most importantly, you absolutely can’t give up halfway,” he explained. At the end of the day, every rehabilitated person equates to an additional happy family.

The implementation process is executed methodically, coordinating with the police to select candidates and delegating members for persistent outreach. Within this framework, the family’s role is pivotal, acting as a bedrock of support throughout the arduous rehabilitation process.

Practical reality demonstrates that the detoxification journey is no easy feat. Agonizing cravings constantly lurk, but in vulnerable moments, veterans reappear, serving as a potent reminder that provides strength to combat addiction. Between 2018 and 2025, the model successfully reformed five addiction cases. While these figures appear modest, every single case signifies a life profoundly salvaged and a fractured family ultimately mended.

Not stopping there, the initiative also significantly preserves local public order today. The model has since been extensively replicated across numerous sub-associations, blossoming into a shining beacon within the “Exemplary Veterans” movement.

Behind the success of these drug addict rehabilitation cases is the unwavering dedication of old soldiers, who are now continuing to “fight” valiantly on the battleground of human reformation. And perhaps, the greatest overarching value of the “3-on-1” model doesn’t just reside in the hard statistics, but rather in the faith it rekindles. No matter how far one has strayed, a person can always turn back, provided there’s someone patient enough to grab their hand and guide them home.

Mr. Le Tien Son, former Chairman of the Chanh Nghia Ward Veterans Association and currently Head of the Inspection Committee for the Thu Dau Mot Ward Veterans Association, stands as one of the core members driving the “3-on-1” model. Thanks to his profound dedication and persistent contributions to this scheme, Mr. Son was awarded a certificate of merit by the Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People’s Committee in 2023, followed by another prestigious commendation from the Minister of Public Security in 2024.

By Tam Trang – Translated by Thanh Tam