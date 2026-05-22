HCMC Fatherland Front leaders meet with Buddhist dignitaries

Leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a cordial meeting on the morning of May 22 with prominent Buddhist dignitaries.

On the morning of May 22, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized a gathering with Buddhist dignitaries who are members of the Central Committee of the VFF residing in the city, alongside non-standing Vice Chairmen and members of the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee for the 2025–2030 term on the occasion of the Vesak festival (Buddha's Birthday).

The meeting was attended by Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee; Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee.

Prominent Buddhist leaders in attendance included Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, Member of the Central VFF Committee, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and Attesting Patron of the Ho Chi Minh City VBS Executive Board; Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, non-standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee, Vice President of the VBS Executive Council and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City VBS Executive Board among other senior clergy members.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee alongside high-ranking Buddhist dignitaries at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong)

Speaking at the gathering, Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee, expressed her deep appreciation, recognition and high praise for the core role played by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) of Ho Chi Minh City. She emphasized that the Buddhist dignitaries serving as members of both the Central and the City VFF Committees act as steadfast bridges, helping to crystallize the spirit of great national unity and harmony between religious and secular life.

Under the motto of "Dharma - Nation - Socialism," the venerable clergy and Buddhist followers have made significant contributions over the past years to social welfare programs and poverty alleviation efforts. They have also actively participated in patriotic emulation campaigns and movements, actively contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, Member of the Central VFF Committee and Vice President of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong)

The Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee highly commended the Buddhist community for their responsibility and companionship across various activities and movements. Notably, these include environmental protection, responding to climate change, registering to plant more than 30,000 trees to enhance the city's green spaces, providing disaster relief to compatriots in the Central region with thousands of gift packages, and supplying tens of thousands of meals to frontline forces during critical times.

These meaningful deeds have successfully materialized the traditional Vietnamese Buddhist ethos of "Protecting the Nation and Pacifying the People," joining hands with the city government to build a civilized, modern, compassionate and sustainably developing Ho Chi Minh City.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee presents congratulatory gifts to high-ranking Buddhist dignitaries for the Vesak season. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong)

Looking ahead, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee expressed their hope that Buddhist dignitaries will continue to promote the spirit of solidarity and harmony. They encouraged the clergy to mobilize monks, nuns and followers to live a life that is "good for both religion and society," while enthusiastically participating in movements and campaigns launched by the Fatherland Front. This collective effort aims to help Ho Chi Minh City, alongside the entire country, step into a new era of national development.

On behalf of the Buddhist clergy, Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam expressed his great joy and deep emotion for the care and attention shown by the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee on the occasion of the 2026 Vesak Festival.

Delegates take a commemorative photo at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda. Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong

To mark this sacred occasion, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City VFF presented congratulatory gifts to the distinguished Buddhist dignitaries for the Vesak season.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong