Ho Chi Minh City doubles canal-slum clearance goal to 40,000 homes

Ho Chi Minh City plans to raise its target for relocating homes along canals and waterways from 20,000 to 40,000 units as part of a broader push to improve urban infrastructure, reduce flooding and upgrade the environment.

Ho Chi Minh City has doubled its relocation target for canal-side slums from 20,000 to 40,000 homes as part of a major urban renewal drive to counter flooding and lift economic growth.(Photo: Quoc Hung)

On the afternoon of May 21, Le Ngoc Linh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said the department had issued an urgent document requesting ward and commune authorities to promptly review and propose lists of urban renovation and canal-side relocation projects in line with Directive No. 45/CT-UBND dated May 5, 2026 issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Under instructions from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the city will adjust its relocation target for homes on and along canals from 20,000 to 40,000 units as part of broader efforts to upgrade urban areas, improve the environment and combat flooding. The plan is among the city’s key tasks to implement central government conclusions aimed at achieving double-digit economic growth in 2026.

The Department of Construction said it had compiled a list of 349 rivers, canals and waterways requiring continued relocation work for homes situated on and along canals across Ho Chi Minh City prior to the administrative merger process. Based on this, local authorities have been instructed to review current conditions, propose priority investment projects and update route plans in accordance with the department’s guidance.

Areas under review include wards such as Tan Hung, Tan My, Tan Thuan, Phu Thuan, Binh Tan, Tan Tao, Binh Hung Hoa, Dong Hung Thuan, Thanh My Tay, An Phu Dong, Binh Quoi, Binh Trung, Hiep Binh, Tam Binh, Thu Duc and Long Phuoc, as well as communes including Binh Chanh, Binh Hung, Tan Nhat, Vinh Loc, Hoc Mon, Nha Be, Hiep Phuoc, Can Gio, Phu Hoa Dong and An Nhon Tay.

In addition to determining project scale, timelines and investment priorities, local authorities are required to estimate total investment costs, compensation and resettlement expenses, and construction costs, while also providing related planning documents and maps. The Department of Construction also asked localities to review mechanisms and policies for attracting strategic investors under Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15, which amends Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15, in order to propose funding sources for the projects.

Under the plan, local authorities must submit reports to the Department of Construction before May 25, 2026 so the department can consolidate recommendations for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to consider and direct implementation in the coming period.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan