HCMC steps up embankment construction to prevent landslides, safeguard riverbank

Relevant agencies have been instructed to intensify inspections and reviews of road transport routes running along rivers, canals, and waterways, as well as inland waterway corridors, in order to promptly identify areas at risk of landslides.

Ho Chi Minh City accelerates embankment projects to prevent landslides and protect riverbanks and canals. (Photo: SGGP)

Based on these assessments, authorities are required to proactively deploy measures to ensure transport safety and support localities in responding to emerging incidents.

Regarding landslide prevention projects, on the afternoon of May 20, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Mai Trung Hung stated that the city is focusing on accelerating the progress of embankment construction projects to prevent landslides and protect riverbanks and canals, thereby ensuring the safety of residents’ lives and property as well as local transport infrastructure.

For the project to build a landslide-prevention embankment on the right side of the Can Giuoc River (from Ong Thin Bridge upstream), at landslide site No. 9, the Department of Construction has asked the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects to quickly finish preparing, reviewing, and approving the construction plans and cost estimates so that work can start soon.

For the project to construct an embankment to prevent landslides along the right bank of the Saigon River in Thanh My Tay Ward, in the area of the former VK 102 warehouse managed by Military Region 7 (landslide site No. 24), the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects has been tasked with expediting the preparation of the basic design and total investment estimate for submission to competent authorities for appraisal and approval.

Separately, for the project on landslide prevention along riverbanks, canals, and ditches within the city, the Waterway Management Center is required to urgently complete acceptance procedures and put the works into operation in the second quarter of 2026 at landslide site No. 4 on the Dong Nai River and site No. 19 on Rach Giong–Kinh Lo River in Hiep Phuoc Commune.

For the embankment project aimed at preventing landslides and protecting the banks of Ba Tong Canal in An Thoi Dong Commune, the Waterway Management Center, in coordination with relevant units, must complete the report proposing investment policy before May 30, 2026, for submission to competent authorities for consideration and approval.

Alongside accelerating the implementation of projects, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is also strengthening management efforts in landslide prevention and ensuring inland waterway transport safety.

The Waterway Management Division has been assigned to coordinate with relevant departments, agencies, and localities to strictly manage the construction of inland waterway wharves, inland ports, and anchorage areas. Wharf and yard operators are required to fully implement measures to protect riverbanks and coastal areas, thereby reducing the risk of landslides.

Relevant functional units are also intensifying inspections and reviews of road transport routes running along rivers, canals, and ditches, as well as inland waterways, in order to promptly identify areas at risk of landslides. On that basis, they are to proactively deploy traffic safety measures and support local authorities in responding to any incidents that may arise.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh