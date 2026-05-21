Public opinion supports proposal to build Special Urban Law for HCMC

Many officials, Party members and residents expressed support for the policy of formulating a Special Urban Law for Ho Chi Minh City.

The central area of Ho Chi Minh City seen from Thu Ngu Flagpole (Photo: SGGP)

On May 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission released a report on the results of a public opinion survey regarding the interest and expectations of officials, Party members, and residents toward the formulation and promulgation of a Special Urban Law for Ho Chi Minh City.

More than 99,230 people participated in the survey. The survey content was distributed to respondents via OTT (Over-The-Top) applications such as Zalo, Viber, and Messenger, as well as through fanpages and articles published in Ho Chi Minh City-based newspapers.

The survey results showed that many officials, Party members, and residents expressed support for the policy of developing a Special Urban Law for Ho Chi Minh City while also expecting specific and breakthrough mechanisms and policies to create new momentum for the city’s development in the coming time.

In addition, the survey results showed that residents hoped for further simplification of administrative procedures in the areas of land, construction, housing, insurance, and business registration.

They also called for accelerating the implementation of key transport infrastructure projects, including ring roads, metro lines, gateway routes, and intersections frequently affected by traffic congestion. At the same time, residents proposed that authorities publicly announce construction schedules and expected completion timelines so that people can proactively arrange their daily activities and travel plans.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh