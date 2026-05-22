SGGP delivers warm jackets, scholarships to disadvantaged students in Lam Dong

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, together with local authorities and sponsor Toshiko, on May 22, organized the Ao am den truong (Warm Coats to School) program in La Da Commune, Lam Dong Province.

The event took place at La Da Primary and Secondary School in La Da Commune, Lam Dong Province, providing jackets and scholarships to disadvantaged ethnic minority students.

SGGP Newspaper leaders share encouragement with students.

The program was jointly organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of La Da Commune, with sponsorship from Nhan Hoa Investment and Trading – Service Company Limited (Toshiko).

Bright smiles from students receiving gifts.

Attending the program were Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper; Mr. Nguyen Minh Phuong, Secretary of the La Da Commune Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Anh Toan, Vice Chairman of the La Da Commune People’s Committee; representatives of the sponsor, along with teachers, parents and students of La Da Primary and Secondary School.

During the event, organizers presented 673 jackets to all students of the school and awarded 20 scholarships to underprivileged students with outstanding academic performance. The total value of the sponsorship package reached VND120 million (US$4,553).

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong (R), Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, and leaders of La Da Commune attend the program.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, said that throughout more than 51 years of development, SGGP Newspaper has consistently paid attention to social welfare activities, especially supporting disadvantaged students.

In 2023, SGGP Newspaper launched the Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program with the aim of encouraging poor students to continue pursuing education. After more than three years, the program has mobilized over VND32 billion (US$1.2 million) and supported 50 schools across 23 provinces and cities nationwide.

As part of expanding the activities under the initiative, SGGP Newspaper introduced the Warm Coats to School program to provide practical support and help protect children’s health. The initiative aims to spread compassion and encourage students in remote and disadvantaged areas.

Each jacket and scholarship is not only material support but also a flame of hope and encouragement for students to overcome difficulties and continue their journey to school, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong shared.

Mr. Ha The Nhan, Director of Toshiko, presents scholarships to students.

Representatives of SGGP Newspaper also expressed gratitude to Toshiko for accompanying the program and helping spread kindness and solidarity to students in remote communities.

Leaders of La Da Commune present letters of appreciation to SGGP Newspaper representatives and sponsors.

Mr. Kieu Duc Thuan, Principal of La Da Primary and Secondary School, said that local students still face many hardships and shortages in their learning conditions. Harsh weather conditions often make the daily journey to school difficult for many children.

He noted that the jackets provided by the program would help protect students’ health while also serving as a meaningful source of emotional encouragement for both teachers and students. The scholarships, he added, would motivate students to continue striving in their studies.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Mr. Nguyen Minh Phuong, Secretary of the La Da Commune Party Committee, award scholarships to disadvantaged students.

According to Mr. Nguyen Anh Toan, Vice Chairman of the La Da Commune People’s Committee, La Da is one of the most disadvantaged areas in Lam Dong Province, where more than half of the population belongs to ethnic minority groups. Many families still face difficult living conditions, affecting students’ educational opportunities.

He expressed appreciation that SGGP Newspaper and donors traveled more than 300 kilometers to deliver meaningful gifts to local students, helping inspire them to pursue their education.

Hundreds of students from La Da Primary and Secondary School attend the ceremony.

Representatives of Toshiko and leaders of La Da Commune present scholarships and jackets to students.

Nhan Hoa Investment and Trading – Service Company Limited (Toshiko) accompanies SGGP Newspaper’s Warm Coats to School program.

Students are delighted to receive new jackets.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, along with students of La Da Primary and Secondary School.

The joyful smiles and excited faces of students receiving gifts made for a heartwarming and meaningful morning at the remote school.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Huyen Huong