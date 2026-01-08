SGGP Newspaper brings warm clothes to underprivileged students in Tuyen Quang

On January 7, the organization board of SGGP Newspaper's “Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) program, presented gifts to students of Lung Chinh Semi-Boarding Ethnic Secondary School in Sung Mang Commune, Tuyen Quang Province.

The organization board of the SGGP Newspaper's “Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) program, presented gifts to students of Lung Chinh Semi-Boarding Ethnic Secondary School in Sung Mang Commune, Tuyen Quang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The Lung Chinh Semi-Boarding Ethnic Secondary School has 417 students, including 256 from low-income families, the majority of whom are from ethnic minority communities. Currently, more than 320 students reside on campus as boarders.

According to Principal Pham Van Dinh, the school has 11 classes and 24 staff members, including teachers and administrative personnel. The school has 12 study classrooms with limited teaching equipment. The campus lacks a dedicated sports ground, a multipurpose hall, and sufficient specialized classrooms as required, which impacts both teaching quality and the overall standard of education at the school.

Vice Chairman of the Sung Mang Commune People’s Council, Phan Quay Vang, and SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong offer gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s “Ao am den truong” (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) humanitarian program allocated VND100 million (US$3,806) to help refurbish facilities at Lung Chinh School and donated 417 warm coats for all students, bringing the total value of gifts to VND206 million (US$7,840).

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Sung Mang Commune People’s Council, Phan Quay Vang, said the commune has over 12,000 residents across more than 7,000 hectares, home to nine ethnic groups, with the majority being Hmong. Living conditions are extremely difficult, with little arable land, mostly rocky terrain, and no access to clean water, relying mainly on rainwater.

“Life here is challenging, and students face many hardships. That is why SGGP Newspaper’s practical gifts for the school and its students are so meaningful, especially during this current period of severe cold in the highlands. This is the first charitable activity to reach the people of Sung Mang since the commune’s administrative reorganization, making it all the more significant, he noted.

Speaking at the gift-giving ceremony, SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong said that the “Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) humanitarian program is a continuation and expansion of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong" (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, a sustained charitable effort launched by SGGP Newspaper in 2023. With the goal of providing one million coats over ten years, the "Ao am den truong" program is not merely a charitable program but also embodies SGGP Newspaper’s longstanding humanitarian mission: promoting compassion, sharing, and social responsibility.

Related News SGGP's warm coat program presents continuance of humanitarian journey

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh