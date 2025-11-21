SGGP Newspaper delivers aid to students in Da Nang’s flood-stricken areas

The organizers present symbolic support plaques to the schools.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in coordination with FE CREDIT – SMBC Vietnam Prosperity Bank Finance Co., Ltd., and the local authorities, organized the program “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” to support students facing difficulties and those affected by natural disasters on November 21, in Thuong Duc Commune (Da Nang City).

Journalist Nguyen Hung, Head of SGGP’s Representative Office in Central Vietnam, speaks at the event.

During the program, organizers provided teaching equipment to Dai Lanh Primary School, and learning materials and textbooks to 175 students from Dai Lanh Primary, Truong Dinh Nam Primary, and Dai Son Primary & Secondary Schools, with each package valued at VND500,000.

Journalist Nguyen Hung, Head of SGGP’s Representative Office in Central Vietnam, presents gifts to students.

The initiative represents a meaningful gesture, reflecting the care, responsibility, and joint effort of SGGP, FE CREDIT, and the local authorities, aimed at inspiring hope and motivation for students to continue striving in their studies.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Hung, Head of SGGP’s Representative Office in Central Vietnam, emphasized that over its 50-year history, SGGP has not only focused on reporting and public information but also considered supporting education and aiding disadvantaged children as both a responsibility and a heartfelt commitment of its journalists.

“We hope that today’s gifts will help students feel more confident on their educational journey, and show them that society cares, watches over, and believes in the bright future they are striving to build each day,” Journalist Nguyen Hung shared.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Lan, Vice Chairman of Thuong Duc Commune People’s Committee, delivers remarks at the program.

On behalf of the local authorities, Mr. Nguyen Huu Lan, Vice Chairman of Thuong Duc Commune People’s Committee, said the commune, located in the lower reaches of the Vu Gia River, was severely affected during recent natural disasters, becoming a major flood zone in Da Nang. Numerous areas were heavily flooded, causing damage exceeding VND130 billion, leaving residents in difficult circumstances and students facing significant obstacles in their studies.

“We sincerely appreciate the deep care and attention from SGGP and FE CREDIT for the students in our commune. These valuable gifts today will become a strong encouragement for teachers and students alike to overcome difficulties and achieve quality teaching and learning,” Mr. Nguyen Huu Lan remarked.

A representative of FE CREDIT – SMBC Finance Co., Ltd. presents gifts to students.

Ms. Nguyen Thi My Xuan, Principal of Dai Lanh Primary School, expressed gratitude to SGGP for acting as a bridge and to FE CREDIT for delivering meaningful gifts to the students.

The organizers hand over teaching equipment to Dai Lanh Primary School.

“I believe this precious support will ignite hope and help students overcome challenges, motivating them to work harder in their studies,” Principal Nguyen Thi My Xuan affirmed.

SGGP Newspaper and FE CREDIT jointly deliver support gifts to students in the flood-affected area.

By Pham Nga, Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan