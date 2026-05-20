HCMC youth drive public sector digital shift, cutting bureaucratic delays

Younger generation in wards, communes, and special zones across Ho Chi Minh City is pioneering grassroots digital transformation to build smart urban centers aimed at building a modern and smart city.

On a Monday morning, a large number of residents arrived at the An Lac Ward Public Administration Service Center to submit administrative documents. Nguyen Thuy Chi, 57, a resident of Quarter 5, was guided through online operations, using VNeID, scanning QR codes, and making online payments by Ta Minh Chanh Duc, 27, a staff member at the center.

Ta Minh Chanh Duc (left) is instructing citizens on how to obtain a queue number using the "eGov An Lac - Online Queue Number Application." (Phot: Quang Huy)

Within nearly an hour, the young staff assisted 10 residents, mostly elderly people, in using technology. The 57 year old woman revealed that she does not know how to use computers, so she is very happy to receive dedicated help from the center's staff.

Previously, residents coming to the An Lac Ward Public Administration Service Center mainly took physical queue numbers directly at the kiosk counter due to the lack of a remote registration method. This led to large crowds gathering during peak hours, particularly in sectors with high volumes of applications such as civil status, notarization, and land administration. At the same time, coordination between receiving counters was limited, while the mechanism for prioritizing and checking profiles was mostly performed manually, easily causing errors, missing documents, and requiring residents to travel multiple times.

Faced with this reality, young staff Ta Minh Chanh Duc proactively coordinated with information technology experts who are partners of the center to review and advise the center's leadership on piloting the "eGov An Lac - Online Queue Ticketing Application" model. The system is designed for cross-counter coordination, allowing flexible allocation of files among different sectors. Thanks to this, each official is allocated a similar workload, preventing a situation where one counter is overloaded while another has few people.

The solution integrates functions to pre-verify documents using checklists and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, which allows computers to recognize and convert images containing text into digital text. It also sends notifications and reminders through multiple channels, helping officials proactively prepare documents and shortening the waiting time for residents.

The tracking system alerts management about overload situations so that the center's leadership can promptly and flexibly direct operations, thereby improving management efficiency and service quality for citizens, in line with administrative reform and digital transformation requirements.

Director Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nhung of the An Lac Ward Public Administration Service Center said that the pilot implementation of the eGov An Lac - Online Queue Ticketing Application' model has served nearly 186,000 residents in the ward, averaging 400 to 500 applications per day. In April alone, the center received and returned results for 3,886 applications, with a 100 percent on-time rate.

According to the Service Index for Citizens and Enterprises, Ho Chi Minh City achieved a satisfaction rate of 99.44 percent by the end of 2025 and reached 100 percent in the early months of 2026. At the grassroots level, the youth union members in Ho Chi Minh City are becoming a bridge between the government and the citizens, accompanying the public during the digital transformation phase by providing guidance and support for even the smallest tasks when citizens submit their documents online.

Promoting the shock-force role of young people

With the spirit of "Wherever youth are needed, they are there; whatever difficulty arises, youth take it on," the Youth Union volunteer force always demonstrates proactivity and responsibility in supporting citizens to access and apply digital technology.

In Saigon Ward, the Ward Youth Union deployed the Community Digital Transformation Youth Volunteer Team, supporting nearly 30,000 resident visits to access online public services and digital applications, promoting cashless payments, and building "4.0 streets."

According to Saigon Ward Youth Union Secretary Tran Ngoc Tri, the ward Youth Union will continue to actively participate in volunteer teams, supporting citizens and the elderly to install and use technological applications such as VNeID and the HCMC Digital Citizen app, as well as participating in digitizing documents and population data to serve Project 06 on population data application development.

Similarly, Youth Union members in Binh Thanh Ward actively guide residents in completing administrative profiles during volunteering Saturdays. Binh Thanh Ward Youth Union Secretary Nguyen Hoang Dan Khanh shared that with a shock-force spirit, the ward's Youth Union members always dedicatedly support and guide residents and businesses coming to the Public Administration Service Center to complete administrative paperwork. This activity not only contributes to reducing the workload for ward officials and civil servants but also helps citizens, especially the elderly, easily access modern administrative services.

In suburban communes such as Ba Diem, Vinh Loc, Tan Vinh Loc, Phuoc Thanh, Hung Long, and Thai My, digital transformation work is also flexibly implemented by Youth Union members, staying close to the lives of residents through models like Community Digital Technology Teams and Digital Literacy Classes. These initiatives enhance technology access capacity for citizens, especially the elderly and manual laborers.

At the Ba Diem Commune Public Administration Service Center, right upon entering the gate, residents are warmly welcomed by the center's young officials, who inquire about their needs to quickly guide them through the necessary procedures. Many people expressed satisfaction, noting that whenever and wherever, young people always promote their shock-force role to serve the citizens.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan