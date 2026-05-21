HCMC, Military Region 7 strengthen coordination on defense, security tasks

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Military Region 7 held a conference to discuss military and national defense affairs on the afternoon of May 21.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang and HCMC leaders attend the working session.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 7, delivers remarks.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 7.

Leaders of Military Region 7, senior officers from its affiliated agencies, representatives of the HCMC People’s Committee, and the HCMC High Command also attended the meeting.

The conference reviewed the outcomes of coordination efforts between HCMC authorities and Military Region 7 in recent years, while focusing on resolving challenges arising from the merger of administrative units and the implementation of a two-tier local government model.

Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the HCMC High Command, speaks at the meeting.

According to delegates, coordination between the Standing Committee of the Military Region 7 Party Committee, the Military Region 7 High Command, and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has been carried out in a close, synchronized, and practical manner, aligned with local realities.

The cooperation has contributed to ensuring unified leadership and direction in carrying out local military and defense tasks, while enhancing the effectiveness of agencies and armed forces in maintaining political security and social order across the city.

HCMC Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay delivers remarks.

The two sides have closely coordinated in safeguarding security and safety for senior Party and State leaders, as well as international delegations visiting and working in HCMC. Cooperation has also extended to Covid-19 prevention and control, civil defense operations, and the implementation of programs and initiatives aimed at strengthening national defense and security.

In parallel, both sides have intensified cooperation in personnel training, deployment, and utilization, while building a contingent of armed forces officers at provincial and grassroots levels capable of meeting increasingly demanding tasks.

The Standing Committee of the Military Region 7 Party Committee, the Military Region 7 High Command, and the HCMC Party Committee have also strengthened inspection and supervision of local military and defense work. Through these efforts, shortcomings and operational bottlenecks have been identified and promptly addressed, helping improve the quality and effectiveness of defense-related activities in line with new requirements.

Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment, speaks at the meeting.

HCMC leaders have consistently emphasized the integration of socio-economic development with national defense and security, while working closely with Military Region 7 to implement innovative initiatives and models related to local defense and militia forces. Particular attention has been given to building strong grassroots armed forces.

HCMC holds a particularly strategic position for Southern Vietnam and the country as a whole, serving as a key hub linking socio-economic development with defense and security. The city remains Vietnam’s leading center for economics, finance, trade, science, technology, and innovation, while continuing to strengthen its role as a regional growth engine and gradually positioning itself as a major economic, financial, and service hub in Asia.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan