SGGP Newspaper brings support, care to students in remote Son Vi Commune

On January 8, the organization board of SGGP Newspaper's "Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) program presented gifts to students of Son Vi Semi-Boarding Ethnic Primary School in Son Vi Commune, Tuyen Quang Province.

SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong (C) presents VND370 million in infrastructure support to Son Vi Semi-Boarding Ethnic Primary School in Son Vi Commune, Tuyen Quang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Son Vi Semi-Boarding Ethnic Primary School is located in a remote border commune facing significant hardships, with a high poverty rate. The school has 1,385 students, of whom 1,383 are from ethnic minority communities, and 868 come from low-income households.

Previously, in 2008 and 2024, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper had made multiple visits to the school, providing support in cash and in kind. Most recently, in May 2024, the newspaper’s "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong" (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, together with sponsors, contributed over VND450 million (US$17,123) in facilities, scholarships, and gifts, helping to improve learning and living conditions for the students.

During this visit, the “Warm Clothes for School” program awarded 100 scholarships, 1,000 warm jackets, and financial support for school infrastructure, with a total value of VND370 million.

The organization board noted that while the gifts cannot fully address all existing needs, they represent a meaningful gesture of support, encouraging teachers and students to persevere through the cold winter and ongoing educational challenges.

SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong presents gifts to students of Son Vi Semi-Boarding Ethnic Primary School in Son Vi Commune, Tuyen Quang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Located nearly 50 kilometers from the former Meo Vac town along winding mountain roads flanked by cliffs along the Nho Que River, Son Vi is a remote border commune in what was formerly the most isolated area of Ha Giang Province and is now part of Tuyen Quang Province. Situated over 1,000 meters above sea level, the commune faces extremely challenging and treacherous road conditions.

According to teacher Nguyen Hai Ha, principal of Son Vi Semi-Boarding Ethnic Primary School, the school comprises one main campus and 16 satellite sites, with 50 classes, including six combined classes, making daily travel extremely challenging for students. Among the 755 boarding students, facilities are inadequate, forcing many to stay at the commune headquarters or local health stations, while some must travel up to 15 kilometers to reach their classrooms.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Cong Son, Head of Son Vi Border Guard Station, noted that life in the remote border commune of Son Vi remains extremely difficult. Due to the area’s complex and isolated terrain, local authorities, the border station, and the school have actively sought support for students in recent years. However, such assistance, including support from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, has not fully met the urgent needs of teachers and students. With a growing number of classes and students, demand for classrooms, dormitories, and other auxiliary facilities remains high, and several existing structures have deteriorated without available funding for repairs.

Speaking at the gift-giving ceremony, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong, head of the “Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) humanitarian program, said that the initiative aims to bring care and support to students across the country. Providing warm clothing, scholarships, and assistance in improving school facilities is a vivid demonstration of generosity and collective effort for the future of the younger generation, she emphasized.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper invites readers to learn more about the “Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) humanitarian program on SGGP Online by scanning the QR code below.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh