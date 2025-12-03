SGGP Newspaper donates warm coats to students in flood-hit Gia Lai

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and businesses offered warm clothing, scholarships, and gifts to more than 600 students and residents affected by natural disasters at Cat Tuong Secondary School in Xuan An Commune, Gia Lai Province, on December 2.

The activity is part of the ongoing programs, 'Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong" (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) and "Warm Clothes for Schoolchildren" initiated and implemented by SGGP Newspaper since 2023.

The event was attended by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong, alongside representatives from the sponsoring organizations, including FPT Long Chau Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, Viet Dong A Inspection Joint Stock Company, Viet Consulting and Inspection Joint Stock Company, and Nhu Lan Bakery.

Local authorities were represented by Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Department of Education and Training, Vo Ngoc Si, and Mr. Do Xuan Thang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Xuan An Commune, along with teachers from five schools in the area. The event was also attended by more than 600 students, parents, and residents who have been severely affected by natural disasters.

At the ceremony, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong emphasized that, in its 50 years of establishment and development, SGGP Newspaper, as an organ of the Party Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City, has consistently strived to fulfill its role in providing information and propaganda, while also implementing numerous community-oriented programs, particularly those aimed at children and students in underprivileged localities.

According to the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, after more than two years of implementation, the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong" (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program has mobilized over VND32 billion (US$1.2 million) and has been carried out at 33 schools across 19 provinces and cities. In addition, SGGP Newspaper continues to launch the “Warm Clothes for Schoolchildren” initiative to support the health and well-being of students in disadvantaged areas.

On this occasion, the delegation presented 200 scholarships and 411 warm coats to teachers and students from five local schools, including Cat Tuong Secondary School, Cat Nhon Secondary School, Cat Tuong Primary School 1, Cat Tuong Primary School 2, and Cat Nhon Primary School. The total value of the donations for this round amounted to approximately VND190,420,000 (US$7,218).

Through SGGP Newspaper, Nhu Lan Bakery also donated 250 gifts to residents of Xuan An Commune, which was recently hit by a “double” natural disaster from Storm Kalmaegi and the recent historic floods.

On behalf of the local community, Mr. Ho Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Xuan An Commune, expressed his gratitude to SGGP Newspaper and enterprises for bringing this charitable program to local students and residents.

He noted that Xuan An had recently suffered severe damage from Storm Kalmagi and historic floods, leaving many residents in difficult circumstances, making community support extremely valuable. He affirmed that the commune would ensure that scholarships and gifts are used appropriately and transparently, maximizing the humanitarian impact of the program.

By Ngoc Oai, Viet Nga—Translated by Kim Khanh