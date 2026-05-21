Ho Chi Minh City, Becamex partner to tackle massive worker housing demand

Ho Chi Minh City officials met with industrial developer Becamex on Thursday to address a massive housing deficit for workers, with labor unions tracking demand from over 33,500 people seeking social housing in the economic hub.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee, chairs the working session (Photo: Viet Dung)

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee chaired the working session to discuss the development of social housing and worker dormitories.

During the meeting, Becamex representatives stated that the group is rolling out six social housing projects in 2026. The projects have a total scale of nearly 10,500 units, designed to serve approximately 31,000 people.

Specifically, construction is underway for two high-rise projects comprising the Viet Sing Area 6 social housing in Thuan Giao Ward and the Dinh Hoa Area 5 social housing in Chanh Hiep Ward, totaling more than 4,200 apartments.

The remaining four projects including Dinh Hoa Area 3 Phase 1, Dinh Hoa Area 4, Viet Sing Area 2, and Viet Sing Area 7 located in Chanh Hiep, Thuan Giao, and An Phu wards will comprise over 6,200 units. Construction is scheduled to begin on July 2, 2026, marking the 50th anniversary of the day Saigon - Gia Dinh was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh.

In the subsequent phase, Becamex plans to develop its remaining social housing projects. These will feature a total estimated scale of over 34,000 apartments built on nearly 70 hectares of clean land with ready infrastructure, providing accommodation for 100,000 people.

Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of Becamex’s Board of Directors, at the working session. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Earlier, Vo Khac Thai, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, stated that the organization is focusing on a "tripartite" partnership model linking workers, businesses, and trade unions to help laborers access affordable housing.

To date, two major employers, Pouyuen Vietnam Company and Phu My Joint Stock Company, have confirmed housing demands for their workers through rental and lease-purchase options, totaling around 22,000 apartments.

The Federation of Labor has also signed cooperation agreements with four businesses to develop 110,000 social housing units.

Additionally, in early March, the federation signed a pact with a developer to build 30,000 social housing apartments for workers between 2026 and 2030. This includes two eco-urban projects in Chau Duc Commune (8.5 hectares) and Xuan Son Commune (9 hectares).

Backed by 100 percent corporate capital, these condo projects carry an estimated investment of over VND7.1 trillion (US$279 million) and will break ground in the third quarter of 2026 to house 42,000 people.

According to Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Vo Khac Thai, strategic partnerships have also been inked for 12 other projects to supply at least 50,000 social housing units by 2030. Another agreement covers a social housing project on a 55,000-square-meter plot in Binh Khanh Commune, connecting to Hiep Phuoc, Binh Khanh 1, Binh Khanh 2, and Can Gio High-Tech Agricultural industrial zones.

Permanent Vice Chairman Vo Khac Thai highlighted a historical gap where previous export processing and industrial zones failed to integrate worker accommodations. Currently, only 9 out of 56 industrial zones feature dedicated housing, leaving external transit connectivity severely bottlenecked.

"This issue requires a shift in orientation; future industrial developments must mandate land funds allocated for worker housing," he recommended.

Furthermore, the Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor proposed that land plots returned by companies that no longer need them inside industrial zones should be prioritized for building worker dormitories.

As of mid-May 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor recorded that 3,181 workers need to rent social housing, while 30,339 people intend to lease-purchase or buy units.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan