Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper receives Prime Minister’s Certificates of Merit

The PM has just decided to award Certificates of Merit to two organizations in HCMC in recognition of their outstanding contributions to activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

A helicopter carrying the national flag soars across the sky over Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

According to the decision, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City Television have been awarded Certificates of Merit by the Prime Minister.

As part of its coverage commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–April 30, 2025), Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper launched a special section featuring a series of articles dedicated to the milestone. During the peak period from January 1 to April 30, 2025, the newspaper published over 700 news items, articles, and videos. In its print edition alone, more than 500 items were released, including notable series such as “The Sacred Value of Peace,” “Proudly Soaring in a Peaceful Sky,” and a special 16-article series entitled “50 Years of National Reunification.”

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper launched a special section titled “Towards the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification,” featuring articles that highlight the nation’s remarkable transformations across all sectors over nearly five decades. In addition, the newspaper has focused on in-depth coverage of Ho Chi Minh City’s achievements in construction and development over the past 50 years.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper releases a data journalism project titled “Ho Chi Minh City 50 Years: Proud Milestones through the pages of Sai Gon Giai Phong.” (Photo: SGGP)

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has also produced a data journalism project titled “Ho Chi Minh City 50 Years: Proud Milestones through the pages of Sai Gon Giai Phong.” SGGP Newspaper's data journalism project systematizes information from approximately 17,000 issues published since May 5, 1975. It serves as a historical archive, often described as the “secretary of the era,” documenting key moments, challenges, and achievements of Ho Chi Minh City in its post-war reconstruction and development.

Moreover, the project allows readers to revisit the 11 congresses of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, highlighting landmark decisions, major infrastructure projects that transformed the city’s landscape, and the relentless efforts of the Party, local authorities, and citizens of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

Saigon – Ho Chi Minh City: Integration and Development

Flag-raising Ceremony

The initiative also includes the “Land of Thousands of Flowers" photo contest, a rare competition featuring five thematic categories, including Achievements, Contributions, Thousand Miles of the Nation, Green Development, and For the Children. The contest introduces a continuous journey from the past to the present and toward the future, helping to reflect and showcase a peaceful and developing Vietnam to the world through visual storytelling.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has continued to launch the contest ‘"Toa sang gia tri Viet" (Shining Vietnamese Values) for the 2023–2025 period, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. The contest expands its focus to honor organizations or individuals who undertake exemplary actions, initiatives, or implement models and solutions that promote patriotism, national resilience, and inspire the aspiration for a prosperous and happy Vietnam. It also recognizes outstanding achievements across various sectors.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has also published a special edition titled “Land of Thousands of Flowers,” depicting the nation’s journey from the aspiration for peace to confidently stepping into an era of growth, development, and prosperity. The publication features stories reflecting the Vietnamese spirit, from those who endured hardships during the early years of reunification to overseas Vietnamese who remain eager to contribute to their homeland.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh