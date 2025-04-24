Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper launches data journalism project

There is no better time to launch the data journalism project in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), as well as the 50th anniversary of the first edition of Sai Gon Giai Phong (May 5, 1975 – May 5, 2025).

The project aims to help readers take a look back at some of the most memorable events of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general published by SGGP.

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (2nd, L) together with the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper perform the official launch ceremony of the data journalism project. (Photo: Le Minh)

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, attended the launching ceremony.

The contents were systematized from SGGP publications, starting from its first issue on May 5, 1975, to make the data journalism project. The project highlights the proud achievements of Ho Chi Minh City over the past half-century of reconstruction, development and innovation.

The project reflects the city’s dynamic and creative spirit, reaffirming the city’s pioneering role in the country.

With digitized data, visual presentation and diverse information, SGGP aspires to provide readers with unforgettable and proud historical memories of the Party Committee, government and people of the beloved city named after President Ho Chi Minh over the past 50 years.

The project is delivered in a multimedia format, including longform articles, infographics, videos and more to provide an accessible and immersive experience for readers that will be published on the e-version of SGGP Newspaper from April 23, 2025, at the website: https://www.sggp.org.vn/50nam.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper introduces the data journalism project. (Photo: Le Minh)

In his speech at the launching ceremony, Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, shared that SGGP possesses an incredibly valuable archive with a diverse range of approximately 17,000 printed issues published over the past 50 years.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper speaks at the event. (Photo: Le Minh)

This is the newspaper’s first data journalism project to serve readers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

SGGP Newspaper is in the process of digitizing all of its printed issues to create multimedia data journalism products, serving the needs of readers as well as search, reference and research purposes.

At the launch event, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong highly appreciated the efforts of SGGP in creating the project with accumulated and preserved valuable documents from its earliest issues to the present.

It is not only a publication for readers, but also a rich and valuable source of information and data that effectively supports research and synthesis work.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: Le Minh)

The sources of documents from this project effectively meet the requirements for summarizing and drawing conclusions from a theoretical perspective, supporting the general political tasks of the city, thereby assisting the agencies working with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in fulfilling their consulting role to the Party Standing Committee in the leadership and direction of the city's political tasks.

From the meaningful results of this project, SGGP will continue to make further progress in its digital transformation.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong