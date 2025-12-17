Laotian delegation offers flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

On December 17, a delegation from the Party and Government of Laos' Houaphanh Province offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street, HCMC.

The delegation from Laos' Houaphanh Province offers flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Mr. Bounvixay Kongpaly, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Governor of Houaphanh Province.

The delegation solemnly laid flowers and observed a moment of silence, expressing deep gratitude and paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the national liberation hero, the brilliant leader of the Party and the Vietnamese people, and an outstanding cultural figure of Vietnam who devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause, national independence, and the well-being and happiness of the people.

According to the program, on the same day, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, held a working session with the delegation from the Houaphanh Provincial Government.

The delegation from the Party and Government of Laos' Houaphanh province poses for a photo at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh