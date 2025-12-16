HCMC leaders visit, extend Christmas greetings to Catholic community

The delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, visited outstanding Catholic organizations and individuals on the occasion of Christmas and the 2026 New Year.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders pays a visit and extends Christmas, New Year greetings at the Ba Ria Bishop’s Residence.

At the Ba Ria Bishop’s Residence, the delegation visited and extended greetings to Bishop Emmanuel Nguyen Hong Son, Bishop of the Ba Ria Diocese; Father Giuse Dinh Phuoc Dai, Dean of the Ba Ria Deanery and Pastor of Phuoc Hung Cathedral Parish; Father Giuse Nguyen Van Loc, Chief of Office of the Ba Ria Bishop’s Residence; and Father Giuse Nguyen Cong Luan, Pastor of Ba Ria Cathedral Parish.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet sent her best wishes for good health, a joyful Christmas, and a happy New Year to bishops, priests and parishioners.

During the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet highly praised the positive contributions made by the Catholic community and followers to social welfare and patriotic movements.

On behalf of the city's leaders, she wished the bishops, priests and all Catholic faithful good health, a peaceful Christmas season and a happy New Year, along with continued new achievements.

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet presents a gift to Bishop Nguyen Hong Son.

Additionally, Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet also shared information on the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, which focuses on investment in urban infrastructure development and addressing key issues such as flooding, traffic congestion, air pollution and the goal of building a drug-free city.

She also called on bishops and priests to continue encouraging Catholic followers to accompany the city in implementing key development goals, including urban infrastructure improvements, environmental protection and social welfare.

In response, Bishop of the Ba Ria Diocese Nguyen Hong Son thanked the city’s leaders for their attention and reaffirmed the Catholic community’s commitment to contributing to Ho Chi Minh City’s development.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong